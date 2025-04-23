Prince William's 'tense' moment ahead of 2011 royal wedding captured on camera

Wedding day nerves are very common, and even royals are not immune from the jitters as Prince William proved in 2011.

He couldn't help but let his true emotions show as the royal family and the world looked on ahead of his bride Princess Kate walking down the aisle.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, analysed the footage from their big day and has highlighted the ways that William's nerves shone through.

© Shutterstock Prince Harry and Prince William at the royal wedding in 2011

"Prince William appeared tense ahead of the ceremony and was constantly clasping his hands together, which is a sign of apprehension and nerves. I also noticed him biting his lip frequently, which is a common self-soothing gesture used for reassurance. But his body language shows the very real emotions a person can feel on their big day - especially with so many eyes on them."

What helped calm William's nerves? His wife-to-be, of course! "Despite his nerves, there was a clear change in William’s demeanour when Kate met him at the altar," pointed out Darren. "His shoulders dropped, and he couldn't hide the wide smile on his face. He instantly appeared to crack jokes as a way of making Kate feel at ease. They had long periods of eye contact during the ceremony, which indicates a deep and meaningful love."

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock William's nerves were calmed by Kate

Calm Kate

In contrast, Kate appeared "very composed" ahead of walking down the aisle. "She appeared very composed and when she first walked into the church with her father Michael, she could be seen smiling and even laughing. Michael was clearly a calming influence for her and provided strength. There's also a sweet moment when Michael is holding Kate's hand and strokes it with his thumb. It's very caring and a wonderful father-daughter moment."

© Photo: Getty Images Kate was comforted by her father

Harry's wedding nerves

© OWEN HUMPHREYS Prince Harry and Prince William laughing at Harry's wedding

In the past, Darren has also dissected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, and it turns out William's brother Harry was just as nervous when it came to saying 'I do' to his adoring bride.

"He tried to convey confidence, but his nerves took control," noticed Darren. "When he was waiting at the altar with William, you could see his face flushing, as his cheeks went red. But when Meghan arrived, he was more relaxed and could be more at ease with himself."

Charles walking Meghan down the aisle

© Photo: Getty Images Charles walked Meghan down the aisle

The lead up to the Sussex wedding would have been incredibly stressful for the couple, not only did they have the whole world watching as with any other royal nuptials, they also had the added stress of Meghan's father Thomas.

With him unable to attend, it fell to Harry's father, then-Prince Charles, to walk blushing bride Meghan down the aisle.

Paying tribute to his dad for the new BBC documentary celebrating Charles’ 70th birthday, Harry said: "I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming, and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you'. For him, that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father, so of course he's gonna be there for us."