Meghan Markle addresses 'word salad' brand name

Meghan Markle was joined by Highbrow Hippie hair salon co-founder, Kadi Lee, on the latest episode of her podcast, Confessions of A Female Founder.

During the show, which dropped on Tuesday, the pair spoke about what it means to grow something from the ground up, leading with values and the importance of staying connected with the community.

On the subject of picking brand names, the Duchess opened up about how she settled on As Ever, explaining how she secured the name back in 2022. Discussing the switch from American Riviera, she said: "I had secured As Ever as a name in 2022 and then as everything started to evolve last year, and bringing in a partner the size that it was, and it was just so interesting, because do you remember I said 'I like American Riviera as an umbrella', and then to be able to have verticals beneath it and maybe have the 'orchard' really small.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex launched her brand in April this year

"But when that's not feasible suddenly it became this word salad. I didn't love that so much. And I said 'Well okay let's go back to the thing that I've always loved, let's use the name that I protected for a reason, that had been under wraps, and then we were able to focus in the quiet and put our heads down and build on something that no one was sniffing around to even see about. It was really, really helpful to have that quiet period."

Episode two: Poorly Archie and Lilibet

In episode two, the former Suits actress spoke to the founder of nonprofits Girls Who Code and Moms First, Reshma Saujani, as the pair opened up about putting health before work.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie and Lilibet shared a sweet moment with their mother in the garden

During the discussion the Duchess revealed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilbet had recently been ill, explaining: "My kids right now, one has RSV, the other has influenza A, I hear a little pitter patter of feet of their home from school, you know, cough sirup all night and rubbing the back.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan opened up about the children

"And we still find a way to show up for both. But being able to be comfortable enough. And maybe that's to your earlier point, how we teach this generation who might not feel as inspired to do some of the change making that we know has been so fundamental is saying, no, just be honest in the journey of it and say, 'Yeah, today I'm going to show up for you, but I'm showing up for you in my sweatshirt today because I've been up all night with my babies, but I'm still going to be able to show up for both because both matter…'"

Episode one: Meghan's 'scary' post-partum story

In the first podcast episode of the new podcast, Meghan opened up about her medical complications following childbirth. Speaking to Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of dating platform Bumble, Meghan revealed that she had post-partum pre-eclampsia following the birth of one of her children.

© Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The couple welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Princess Lilibet in 2021

She explained: "It's so rare. And it's so scary. You’re still trying to juggle all these things and the world doesn't know what is happening, quietly and in the quiet you are still trying to show up for people. You’re still trying to show up, mostly for your children. But those things are huge medical scares."

Whitney replied: "I remember after you delivered Archie and the whole world was waiting for his debut. I was just becoming a new mum and I was like, oh my god, how is this woman doing this. How is this woman putting on heels and going and debuting a child in this beautiful outfit in front of the entire world? I could barely face a doorbell delivery for takeout food. I was like, please don't look at me."

Confessions of a Female Founder is an all-new series from Lemonada Media. Meghan's eight-part series, which will see episodes released weekly, is the first original podcast for the audio company, which was founded by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs.

