Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding anniversary plans revealed after family break

The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their 14th wedding anniversary next week, and Kensington Palace has shared details about the couple's plans for the day.

Prince William and Kate will travel to the Scottish Isles on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday 30th April, to celebrate and connect with rural island communities.

On their actual wedding anniversary on 29 April, the couple will visit the town of Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, where they will pop into a local community hub and tour an artisan market.

The Waleses, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, will also go to a local croft to learn about sustainable farming and hospitality on the island.

It's fitting that William and Kate will be in Scotland for their anniversary, as that's where they first met at the University of St Andrews in 2001.

© Getty William and Kate, pictured in 2011, met at the University of St Andrews

On the second day of their trip, they will be joined by local school children as they visit an ancient woodland to meet the Mull and Iona Ranger Service, which plays a vital role in conservation, biodiversity protection and education on the islands.

"During their visit to the Scottish Isles, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with members of the local community reflecting on the power of social connection and the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, two subjects which are close to both of Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts," Kensington Palace said ahead of the visit.

Anniversary photo

Last year, the palace released a previously unseen portrait from William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011.

The black and white image showed the newlyweds beaming at the camera, with Kate in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen bridal gown and veil and William standing with his hand around his wife's waist.

The surprise photograph came just weeks after the Princess revealed she had begun treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Kate, who is in remission from the disease, has been making a gradual return to her royal duties in recent months.

William and Kate, who began dating in 2003, tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011.

© Getty Images William and Kate on their wedding day

The late Queen Elizabeth II gave them the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge following their marriage.

After the monarch's death in September 2022, they became known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013, followed by Princess Charlotte two years later and Prince Louis in 2018.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB