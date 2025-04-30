Ellen Pompeo and her husband Chris Ivery's combined net worth is eye-watering — see why

In the case of celebrity marriages, two [salaries] are definitely better than one, and power couple Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery are reaping the financial benefits of love.

The couple reinvigorated the public's curiosity, when Chris, along with Stella and Eli were proudly alongside Ellen, as she received her coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 29, 2025.

Ellen is notoriously known for her popular role as Dr. Meredith Grey, on the hit series Grey's Anatomy, however, her husband keeps a low profile.

Chris is a music producer and one of his most popular hits is Rihanna's "Cheers (Drink To That)," which came out in 2010.

The love birds first met at a grocery story in LA in 2003.

He also got involved in the fashion industry when he relaunched the sports brand Sergio Tacchini and renamed it the STLA Collection in 2019.

The pair have also made real estate investments over the years, such as purchasing their Malibu estate for over $30 million. They also have a Hamptons farmhouse, which they eventually sold in 2024 for three times more than they purchased it for.

The love birds have a combined net worth of over $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The pair had a friendship to lovers trope and started dating after being friendly for six months.

Believe it or not, the pair romantically met the old-fashioned way, when they locked eyes in a grocery store in 2003.

In 2006, Chris recalled their bond's evolution to People and shared: "We were friends for six months. Then one night, she just looked different to me."

Chris proposed to her on her 37th birthday, when the two finished having breakfast.

Their friendship to lovers trope heated up over time and they got married in 2007. They had a small and private gathering at New York's City Hall, and even Michael Bloomberg, who was then the mayor, joined in on the exclusive festivity.

Growing up, Ellen and Chris lived only minutes away from each other in Boston. Although they ended up meeting in Los Angeles, Ellen believes it was fate that brought them together.

She shared: "We were six degrees our whole lives, so I feel like we were sort of meant to be."

Although the pair keeps their private life private, Chris transparently shared what keeps their union a success, in a 2019 interview with Us Weekly: "What's the secret? We've been doing it for a long time. I think the secret is taking the time that we need."

The happy duo got married in 2007 in New York's City Hall.

He added: "It's just sort of supporting each other. And, obviously, with three kids, it's ample. Her on set, me downtown, it's a lot. But she's my biggest fan. I'm her biggest fan."

When it comes to how the love birds keep the sparks going, their top priority is to continue their fun date nights.

Chris shared: "We love going to games. We love going to, like, a Laker or Clipper game. We'll go to a game and we'll go out to dinner. We have an amazing place out in Malibu, so sometimes, we're go out there for the weekend. Whatever. We'll go out with friends for dinner."

The two share three children and often enjoy going to basketball games and dinners together.

In 2020, the doting mother and wife expressed her gratitude with family life, while on the Jemele Hill is Unbothered podcast.

Ellen transparently expressed: "For me, personally, a healthy home life was so important to me – more important than a career. I didn't grow up with a particularly happy childhood. So the idea that I have this great husband, these three beautiful children…to have a happy home life, was really something I needed. And so I made a decision to make money and not chase creative acting roles."