Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo kisses husband as kids join them for very rare public appearance

Daughter Stella, 15, and eight-year-old son Eli were both in attendance, joined by their father and Ellen's husband Chris Ivery as Ellen was honored on April 29.'

"Everybody say 'Sienna' because she’s not here!" Ellen was heard telling her children as they had their picture taken; Sienna is Ellen's 10-year-old daughter who was unable to attend.

"This doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen easily. It takes a village. I love you Stella. I love you Eli," Ellen said during her speech calling out her two children.