How to throw a hen party to remember: tips plus must-shop items

Summer wedding season is upon us, and with that comes a flurry of hen do invites. Whether you’re a blushing bride, maid of honour or attending as a guest, accessorising the location – and the attendees – will ensure you’ll all enjoy a hen party to remember.

Female-founded business Team Hen was created in 2014 when owner Danielle was tasked with arranging her best friend’s hen party but unable to find the right aesthetic of accessories.

The site has since grown to offer an array of stylish and elegant decorations and props, from sashes and veils to gifts to dazzle the entire bridal party.

With products arranged into themes (think Barbie, Rodeo, Cloud Nine and Bloom) Team Hen is your one-stop destination to merchandise the event. There are games to bond the group, personalised gifts for the bride and her hens, plus balloons, garlands and banners, all at accessible price points.

The latest collection Bridal Waves: Henley Hen Party (in images shown throughout this article) features glamorous accessories including a jewelled hat, heart-shaped sunglasses and luxe bow veils, as well as disco ball balloons and tumblers to give all attendees the star treatment.

There are also bath fizzers, nail polish sets and lip masks to schedule the perfect group pampering session.

Top tips for planning a hen do

Ask the bride if she has a preference for a theme or colour, or if you can take the reins

Finalise guest numbers early on and create a what’s app group to keep everyone updated

Make attendees aware of the budget and give a rough schedule as early as possible

Be sure to build in free time if you’re away for a few days, as activities can overrun and guests will want a chance to relax

Keep costs down by booking a BYOB restaurant, enjoying pre drinks at home or asking guests to bring a dish or refreshments to share

Introduce guests who are attending on their own

Ensure to have some surprise elements for the bride even if she wants to help plan the event. You could collect her in a taxi and travel to a mystery location, record her fiancé playing Mr & Mrs Smith or have a secret theme with guests arriving in costume

Add some personal touches for the bride such as a playlist of her favourite artists, messages from her family, drinking her favourite cocktail or decorating the venue with photos from your time together

Delegate photographers to ensure she has lasting memories. Use Instax, disposable cameras or Polaroids as well as phones. You could create a hen party scrapbook after and gift it to her on the morning of the wedding for the personal touch

1/ 12 White Bride Cowboy Hat A ready-made bejewelled cowboy hat for the most glamorous hen do, this one features a fabulous diamanté fringe and 'Bride' lettering across the front, plus a handy drawstring and toggle so she won't lose it, wherever the night make take you. £39.99 2/ 12 Giant White Bride Letter Balloons Measuring 40 inches, these white BRIDE lettering balloons are sure to make a statement. Use as a backdrop for photos and make your bride-to-be feel extra special. £9.99 3/ 12 Wife of the Party Hen Party Cocktail Paper Napkins With metallic lettering spelling out 'Wife of the Party' on a Barbie pink background, each pack contains 16 napkins for guests to enjoy canapés, cake and cocktails. Pair with matching holographic plates and cups for full impact. £3.49 4/ 12 Luxury Tulle Bow Veil She'll be bow-led over by this elegant veil, with a white satin bow and soft white tulle veil, attached to a clip to add the perfect finishing touch to any outfit. £11.99 5/ 12 Iridescent Disco Ball Foil Curtain Backdrop For her last disco as a Miss, add a touch of 70s glam with this shimmering disco ball curtain, hung on walls or doorways. £3.99 6/ 12 Pearl Heart-Shaped Sunglasses Your whole hen party group will love donning these heart-shaped sunglasses, studded with pearls to upgrade any daytime look, or hide tired eyes the next morning... £4.99 7/ 12 Bride Embroidered Dressing Gown Kimono A thoughtful gift for her to wear during the hen and at her wedding day glam session, this satin white gown features a fabric belt and black Bride embroidery on the reverse and collar. £22.99 8/ 12 Rose Gold Disco Ball Tumbler Add the luxe touch with these disco ball-inspired tumblers. Available in rose gold or silver with a clear straw, they're perfect for dialling up the glamour at an evening meal or taking drinks on the go. £5.99 9/ 12 Sparkle Star Emoji Hen Party Balloons 4 Pack Show her she's the star of the show with these glimmering emoji-inspired balloons. In a pack of 4, each measures 24 inches and are an ideal accessory for a Last Disco theme. £4.99 10/ 12 White Satin Bride Eye Mask Schedule some beauty sleep with this satin eye mask. Featuring The Bride black stitching on an ivory satin fabric, why not add one to a hen party pamper pack with her favourite skincare and makeup items? £4.99 11/ 12 Pink Bubble Spa Headband Available in pink, blue or white, these bubble headbands are trending and will make a handy addition to any spa session on a hen weekend. £3.99 12/ 12 Disco Ball Hen Party Balloons In a pack of four, these silver disco ball-shaped balloons will help dress the space in an instant. £8.99

