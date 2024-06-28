How to throw a hen party to remember: tips plus must-shop items

Summer wedding season is upon us, and with that comes a flurry of hen do invites. Whether you’re a blushing bride, maid of honour or attending as a guest, accessorising the location – and the attendees – will ensure you’ll all enjoy a hen party to remember.
Female-founded business Team Hen was created in 2014 when owner Danielle was tasked with arranging her best friend’s hen party but unable to find the right aesthetic of accessories.
The site has since grown to offer an array of stylish and elegant decorations and props, from sashes and veils to gifts to dazzle the entire bridal party.
With products arranged into themes (think Barbie, Rodeo, Cloud Nine and Bloom) Team Hen is your one-stop destination to merchandise the event. There are games to bond the group, personalised gifts for the bride and her hens, plus balloons, garlands and banners, all at accessible price points.
The latest collection Bridal Waves: Henley Hen Party (in images shown throughout this article) features glamorous accessories including a jewelled hat, heart-shaped sunglasses and luxe bow veils, as well as disco ball balloons and tumblers to give all attendees the star treatment.
There are also bath fizzers, nail polish sets and lip masks to schedule the perfect group pampering session.
Top tips for planning a hen do
- Ask the bride if she has a preference for a theme or colour, or if you can take the reins
- Finalise guest numbers early on and create a what’s app group to keep everyone updated
- Make attendees aware of the budget and give a rough schedule as early as possible
- Be sure to build in free time if you’re away for a few days, as activities can overrun and guests will want a chance to relax
- Keep costs down by booking a BYOB restaurant, enjoying pre drinks at home or asking guests to bring a dish or refreshments to share
- Introduce guests who are attending on their own
- Ensure to have some surprise elements for the bride even if she wants to help plan the event. You could collect her in a taxi and travel to a mystery location, record her fiancé playing Mr & Mrs Smith or have a secret theme with guests arriving in costume
- Add some personal touches for the bride such as a playlist of her favourite artists, messages from her family, drinking her favourite cocktail or decorating the venue with photos from your time together
- Delegate photographers to ensure she has lasting memories. Use Instax, disposable cameras or Polaroids as well as phones. You could create a hen party scrapbook after and gift it to her on the morning of the wedding for the personal touch
