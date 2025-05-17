Carole Middleton forced to apologise over Pippa's extravagant £250k wedding 'inconvenience'

The Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton is approaching her eighth wedding anniversary with her husband James Matthews, whom she married on 20 May 2017.

The couple tied the knot at St Mark's Church in Englefield before heading back to the Middleton family home in Bucklebury for the reception, with the celebrations costing an estimated £250k in total.

For the evening celebrations, an Art Nouveau-style class conservatory glass shipped in from Belgian company PBI Event Architecture, which reportedly cost around £100k, had been erected in the grounds of Bucklebury Manor.

© Samir Hussein Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green in 2017

While the sprawling property is steeped in privacy – with that a key concern driving Carole and Michael's move from their former home Oak Acre – the celebrations at the 18-acre grounds still disturbed the neighbours. Enough so that former Party Pieces founder Carole was forced to issue an apology to neighbours over the "inconvenience."

© Pool Carole Middleton reportedly apologised to neighbours ahead of the 2017 celebrations

Aside from cars coming and going and noise from the evening guests – which included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the groom's brother Spencer Matthews – neighbours also had to contend with the disturbance of a Spitfire fly-by, with Carole reportedly warning them in advance.

Pippa wedding

© STEFAN ROUSSEAU Carole and Michael Middleton hosted Pippa's wedding reception at Bucklebury Manor

The bride and groom also reportedly wanted more civilised toilets for guests without them needing to enter the Middleton family home.

They settled on a more luxurious version of portaloos, complete with oak fittings, porcelain basins, and full-length mirrors. Ahead of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in 2018, there were reports that the royals may be inspired to copy Pippa and James.

© Getty Prince Harry responded to claims his wedding was inspired by Pippa's

Setting the record straight, Prince Harry wrote in Spare: "It was reported that we’d be providing the poshest Portaloos on earth – porcelain basins, gold-plated seats – after being inspired by the ones at Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

"In reality, we didn’t notice anything different about how or where people went pee or poo at Pippa’s, and we had nothing to do with choosing the Portaloos for ours.

"But we sincerely hoped that everyone would be able to do their thing in comfort and peace."

Pippa on Kate's weddings

© Getty Pippa discussed the media attention she received after wearing her stunning Alexander McQueen bridesmaid dress

Pippa was thrust into the spotlight six years before her wedding when she stepped out in a fitted white bridesmaid dress at her sister's wedding with Prince William.

She later admitted she was surprised by the response to her outfit, and was not prepared for the amount of media attention she received.

"It sounds funny to say, but we saw it, as just a family wedding," she said on Today. "I didn't realise the scale of it until afterwards. We really saw it as a family getting together and doing their bit. To me, it was just performing in front of a lot of people, just not the world. It was surreal."

On the subject of her dress, she said she found the comments about her appearance "embarrassing."