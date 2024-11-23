Pippa Middleton's one controversial wedding rule that impacted royals

Attending a wedding with a new partner can be daunting when you don’t know anyone else on the guest list, and Meghan Markle was truly thrown in at the deep end at Pippa Middleton’s nuptials in 2017.

The Princess of Wales' younger sister wed hedge fund manager James Matthews in Englefield, Berkshire on 20 May, and made some less than traditional choices for their big day.

According to the Telegraph, Pippa had a strict seating plan that separated every couple, with no exceptions. This meant Meghan spent the occasion with Roger Federer's wife Mirka, instead of her new boyfriend Prince Harry, who was sat with ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby.

Harry and Meghan were in a long distance relationship at the time, and the former Suits star flew 3,000 miles to join the celebrations. Despite this, it was agreed she wouldn’t attend the church service, apparently due to concerns from Pippa and her mum Carole Middleton that the new royal couple might overshadow the big day.

© Samir Hussein Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Green in 2017

According to the Sussexes' biography Finding Freedom, Meghan stayed in an Airbnb while Harry attended the service. She wore an understated black dress and did her own makeup for the occasion, with Harry driving them both to the lavish champagne reception at Englefield House. Guests were then invited to the Middleton’s family home for the evening party.

Pippa’s seating plan was considered controversial by some, but it’s a growing trend that many other couples have chosen to try in an effort to bring people together and for guests to get to know each other.

© WPA Pool Pippa wore a stunning dress by Giles Deacon and a veil by milliner Stephen Jones

She was an otherwise traditional bride, wearing a beautiful floor-length lace Giles Deacon dress, with a high neckline and fitted waist. She accessorised with Manolo Blahnik pumps and completed the bridal look with a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham.

Her ultra-fine tulle veil was designed by milliner Stephen Jones and encrusted with pearls. She also wore the same pair of delicate diamond drop Robinson Pelham earrings that were commissioned for the Princess of Wales’ wedding in 2011.

Pippa and James are now doting parents to three children: son Arthur, five, Grace, three, and baby Rose.