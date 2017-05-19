Pippa Middleton's wedding could have these personal touches

Celebrities and royals love to personalize their accessories and jewelry, so when it comes to her wedding on Saturday, it's likely that Pippa Middleton will opt for some one-of-a-kind details for her big day. The bride and her groom James Matthews' reception will be held at the Middleton family home in Berkshire, but the question is – will Pippa add her own personal touch to the day with decorations from the family's online store, Party Pieces?

Pippa is set to tie the knot with James Matthews in England on Saturday in the society wedding of the year Photo: Getty Images

Pippa's mother Carole launched Party Pieces in 1987 and has continued to grow the business over the past 30 years with the support of her husband Michael, plus Pippa and her siblings Kate and James. As well as having a range of supplies for occasions such as children's and adult's birthdays, baby showers and bachelorette parties, the business has a full selection of wedding accessories – some of which Pippa may choose to incorporate into her wedding décor.

Some of the wedding decorations available from Party Pieces, which mom Carole set up in 1987 Photo: Getty Images



Banners, balloons, table decorations and party favors are all among the pieces that Pippa and James could choose to decorate the bespoke glass marquee where they are hosting their wedding reception, which is estimated to have cost £100,000 ($130,225). In contrast, the Party Pieces range is remarkably budget-friendly, with individual bottles of "Celebration Bubbles" for as little as 39 pence ($.50), and packets of confetti from 99 pence ($1.29) – perfect to shower the newlyweds with following their wedding ceremony at St. Mark's Church in the nearby village of Englefield.

Pippa and James may also choose to incorporate one of the big wedding trends of the past few years; a photo booth. There are a number of fun and playful themed props available on Party Pieces to capture amusing mementos from the day – we would love to see photos of guests including Princes William and Harry plus his girlfriend Meghan Markle, who jetted in to London on Tuesday, having fun with the novelty accessories.

Carole Middleton, center, with her daughters before Kate's 2011 wedding Photo: Getty Images

Pippa's entrepreneurial younger brother James may also add his own personal touch to the couple's big day by supplying personalized photo-printed marshmallows from his business Boomf, after previously making wedding cupcakes for guests to take home following Kate and William's royal wedding in 2011.

James and Pippa's ceremony is set for Saturday morning, where the happy couple will celebrate their new life together with friends and family – including niece Princess Charlotte and nephew Prince George, who will have roles as flower girl and pageboy, respectively.

