Pippa Middleton's retro mini dress has your heatwave wardrobe crisis covered

Pippa Middleton's style may not be exactly like her sister's, the Princess of Wales' regal fashion sense, but we think that both siblings have a classic look that always stands the test of time.

A case in point is Pippa's incredible mini dress that she wore to Wimbledon back in 2016. The mother-of-three watched tennis legend Roger Federer in action from the Royal Box at Centre Court that year, and much was said about her minidress. The vibrant style was designed in an orange and grey colourway and featured a vintage, 70s-style geometric print. The zany style boasted a high neckline, but it was light and airy, and offered the brunette beauty some coverage from the hot sun, too. Designed by Tabitha Webb, it cost around £350 at the time of purchase and really suited her.

Pippa, who is married to James Matthews, accessorised with grey court shoes and a Kiki McDonough clutch bag to allow the statement design take centre stage.

© GC Images Pippa wore a fabulous retro mini dress at Wimbledon in 2016

This type of fancy number is great for the heatwave the UK is experiencing right now, purely because it's such a simple, 'throw on' dress that would require minimal effort when getting ready for a day in the sun, but still looks chic. Plus, the fabric isn't heavy, so it's perfect when it's humid.

Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon

We will never forget Wimbledon, the year Pippa wore that dress! Why? Because the 32-year-old wasn't the only fashionista in attendance - US Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who donned a patterned summer dress and shades to watch the big match, sat a few rows in front of Kate's sister. Talk about iconic!

© WireImage Anna Wintour sat in front of Pippa at Wimbledon in 2016

Just like her sister, Pippa is a huge tennis fan and is often a regular fixture in the royal box throughout the Wimbledon tournament each year. After all, when your sis is the Patron of the England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, you know you're going to get great seats.

LISTEN: to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

Last year, the 41-year-old watched Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the famous tournament on centre court, and wore a fabulous jumpsuit from Claire Mischevani.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa looked stunning in her floral jumpsuit at Wimbledon last year

The statement style featured a cinched waistline and flared wide-leg trousers, as well as bell sleeves and an open neckline. The funky print looked incredible on the mother-of-three - what a 70s siren!