Michelle Obama makes rare comment about how she and husband Barack deal with 'gossip'

Michelle Obama has opened up about the "rumors and gossip" that she and husband Barack have faced over the years.

After three decades of marriage, Michelle revealed that one of the main questions they are often asked is how they stay hopeful around "negative energy".

"People always ask me and Barack, how did we stay hopeful in, not just the eight years that we were in the White House, but beyond?" the former first lady shared to a crowd at South by Southwest festival in Austin, TX, on March 13.

"Because, let me tell you, there was a lot of negative energy flipping our way — a lot of rumors, a lot of gossip, a lot of, you know, 'My husband wasn't born in this country, we weren't patriotic, he didn't get into Harvard.' But through it all, what kept us sane — and we tried to instill this in our daughters — is, you cannot live through social media."

Michelle then quipped: "I think I have ever once looked at a comment section, period."

During her husband's eight years in office he was accused, by now President Donald Trump, of not being born in the United States – he was born in Hawaii – and the conspiracy has been debunked.

Michelle was joined by her brother Craig Robinson for a special live episode of their newly launched podcast IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson.They were joined by Dr. Laurie Santos, psychology professor and host of The Happiness Lab.

"For me and Craig and our families, you know, we always try to step outside of our loneliness and talk as a family and as a community to share those concerns," Michelle added of how they discuss mental health issues.

“I worry about folks being out of work. I worry about how we think about diversity and inclusion. I think about how we treat one another and the voices that we hear and what that does, what models that that's setting for the next generation. Who do we want to be as a country?” she continued.

“All of that keeps me up at night… But I find, in those moments, that it is better not to try to figure that stuff out alone.”

Michelle and Barack tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and on Michelle's 61st birthday in January he paid a loving and public tribute to his wife.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," the father-of-two shared on Instagram alongside an image of the two of them holding hands across a dinner table.

"I'm so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!" he concluded.