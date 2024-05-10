Gogglebox gardens: Pete and Sophie Sandiford & more's outdoor havens you never see

Fans of Channel 4's hit show Gogglebox are used to seeing inside the cast members' homes, particularly their stylish living rooms, while they film themselves hilariously critiquing the week's TV.

But viewers hardly ever get to see the stars' outdoor areas and gardens on the show. Fortunately, some of the cast often share glimpses of their home life on social media, so fans can get an insight into what their houses and gardens look like when not filming.

Take a look at some of your favourite Gogglebox stars' outdoor havens you never get to see on screen, including the Malones and the Siddiquis...

1/ 9 © Instagram Ellie Warner Ellie Warner and partner Nat live at home in Leeds with their young son, Ezra. In recent years Ellie has shared her home's stylish transformation, including their colourful and quirky living room where she and sister Izzi film for Gogglebox. But this photo of her adorable pooch proves that their garden is equally pretty. Ellie and Nat's lawn looks a fresh, lush green in the photo while a shed is nestled in the corner. There's also plenty of shrubbery and flower beds, too. We also spot a compost bin tucked away, perfect for keeping the garden eco-friendly.

2/ 9 © Instagram Izzi Warner As mentioned, Izzi heads to her sister's to film, but she does occasionally share photos from her own home, where she lives with her partner Grant and their two children. This photo shared back in 2020, shows Izzi's garden on a snow day, which her eldest Bobby was clearly loving. The garden has plenty of things to keep the little ones entertained, including a trampoline, swings and a slide.



3/ 9 © Instagram Simon and Jane Minty Siblings Simon and Jane are a joy to watch. The duo's quick wit and evidently strong bond makes them a favourite among the cast. The two film the show from Jane's house and the star shared this photo of her sitting in her garden enjoying the recent sunshine with an ice cream. We love her potted plants, plus the stylish mirror and lightbulbs hanging on the wall.



4/ 9 © Instagram Tremaine, Twaine & Tristan Plummer Brothers Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan have been a part of the Gogglebox family for a few years now and are adored for their hilarious commentary on the show. When the trio first joined the show, they all lived together in a house in Bristol. Although it's not clear if they still live together now, the group still get together to film at the end of each week. Tremaine posted this photo on his Instagram around the time of lockdown, showing their garden patio, fresh green grass and trampoline in the background.



5/ 9 © Instagram The Siddiquis Baasit Siddiqui and his wife Melissa are the proud parents of two children, Amelia and Theodore, and the Gogglebox star often posts cute family snaps on the family's shared Instagram page. This photo shows his two kids laughing as they play in their garden, which has a healthy-sized lawn, ideal for the children to play games when the British weather allows.



6/ 9 © Instagram The Malones Julie and Tom are joined by their son Shaun most weeks on Gogglebox from their home in Manchester. Viewers are used to seeing their living room – and their constant tray of delicious treats of course – on the programme, but this selfie video shared on social media shows off their rarely-seen garden. The family have a gorgeous-looking lawn which is a healthy size and no doubt perfect for their Rottweiler dog Tilly. They also have what looks to be an outhouse.

7/ 9 © Instagram Dave and Shirley Griffiths Dave and Shirley from Caerphilly in Wales shared this sweet photo with their rarely-seen daughter not long after they joined the Channel 4 show in 2015. The garden is simple but lovely with a large lawn area and tall hedges lining the fences for privacy.



8/ 9 © Instagram Pete and Sophie Sandiford Pete and Sophie used to live together in Pete's house in Blackpool, but Sophie decided to buy the home from her brother when he moved out to live with his now-wife Paige, with whom he shares two children. Pete still joins Sophie at the home to film the Channel 4 show and Sophie previously shared this video on their Instagram of their garden, which has plenty of grass space, a table and chair unit in the corner and what appears to be an inflatable pool – perfect for warmer months.