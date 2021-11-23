Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford's seaside wedding with wife Paige was simply stunning - photo

Pete Sandiford has remained tight-lipped about his wedding to wife Paige (née Yeomans) after the pair secretly tied the knot in May 2021.

RELATED: Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford's home she purchased from brother Pete – inside

Now, the Gogglebox star has given fans their first glimpse inside his magical coastal nuptials by sharing a photo to mark their six-month anniversary. The newlyweds were pictured grinning at one another against the backdrop of the sea, with Pete wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and pale blue tie while his new wife looked stunning in an elegant white dress with a full skirt.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Paige shared her own photos on social media, revealing her dress had a low back with a large statement bow. She finished off her bridal look with her brunette hair fastened into a half-up style with flowing curls.

"Happy 6 month wedding anniversary to my best mate, wife and the best mummy in the world @paigesandiford_," Pete wrote, and fans rushed to comment on the photo.

MORE: Secret Gogglebox weddings and engagements

SEE: Gogglebox living rooms before and afters: the Malones, Ellie Warner and more

The Gogglebox star celebrated his six-month wedding anniversary

Pete's sister and Gogglebox co-star Sophie Sandiford was among the first to write: "Can’t believe how quick it’s gone, second best day ever (after Jimmy’s birthday of course) love you both xxx," while Izzi Warner added: "Aww cuties. Happy 6 month anniversary you two xx."

It has been a big year for Pete and Paige, who also became new parents after giving birth to a baby boy called Jimmy.

The TV star confirmed the exciting news that he was married and had welcomed a little boy at the National Television Awards in London, after the show scooped the award for Best Factual Show.

Pete and Paige welcomed a baby boy called Jimmy

"It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment!", he explained to the press, adding: "I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Pete and Paige announced they were expecting a baby together back in April when he showed Sophie a picture of the pregnancy scan on his phone during an episode of Gogglebox.

He later took to Instagram to give his fans a closer look and superimposed his face into the middle of the sonogram, joking that his baby will take after his father. "I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…" he quipped before tagging Paige and Sophie in the message.

READ: 26 most iconic royal wedding dresses of all time: From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.