Demi Lovato marries Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in stunning Vivienne Westwood gown

Demi Lovato married singer-songwriter Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in a beautiful wedding on May 25.

According to Vogue, the couple said "I do," in California in the late afternoon.

Demi wore a stunning pearl, Vivienne Westwood dress made of satin and featuring a corset.

"I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time," Demi told Vogue.

"When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne's designs—specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets."

She added a striking cathedral-style veil.

Demi changed out of the ensemble for the reception when she wore an ivory, silk satin column dress with a draped corset top.

The couple are married

She told Vogue: "There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading. The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special."

The Canadian musician proposed to the former Disney Channel star with an impressive pear-shaped diamond ring.

Demi took to Instagram at the time to share photos from the romantic proposal, which was followed by a celebratory dinner with friends and family at Craig's in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images They're excited to be husband and wife

She penned: "I'm still speechless," adding: "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life."

Demi continued: "My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you... every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

Demi and Jordan met in January of 2022 after he worked on her album "Holy Fvck."

© Instagram They met while making music together

She later said while on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up: "We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

Ahead of their nuptials, Demi paid a tribute to her now-husband on Valentine's Day.

"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," she wrote alongside photos of the pair together. "I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together. Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"