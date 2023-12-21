Demi Lovato's engagement ring from fiancé Jutes has an eye-watering price of nearly $1 million, expert says

Demi Lovato has a new man in her life to call fiancé, and quite the dazzling engagement ring to adorn her left ring finger!

The "Cool for the Summer" singer, 31, announced over the weekend that she was engaged to songwriter Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, almost two years after they first met.

The Canadian musician proposed to the former Disney Channel star with an impressive pear-shaped diamond ring, and it has quite the jaw-dropping price tag.

People confirmed that the ring was created by NYC-based jewelry boutique Material Good, and Neil Dutta, Managing Director of wedding and engagement ring specialists at Angelic Diamonds, suggests a ring like this can be worth up to $926,000.

Further, he estimates the pear-shaped diamond – which is in a solitaire setting on a platinum band – to be around 5 carats.

Of the increasingly popular style, he explained: "Pear-shaped diamonds symbolize women who move to the beat of their drum, typically representing someone with a strong will, independence and empowerment."

Elongated shapes such as pears, ovals and emeralds have increased in popularity in recent years, and Neil added: "They are a prevalent modern choice when it comes to engagement rings, in fact in the past month, searches for pear-shaped diamonds have increased by 14% worldwide."

Demi took to Instagram to share photos from the romantic proposal – which was followed by dinner with friends and family by celebrity hot spot Craig's in Los Angeles – and wrote in her caption: "I'm still speechless," adding: "Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life."

She continued: "My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you... every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby."

© Getty Demi and Jordan met in January 2022

Who is Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordan "Jutes" Lutes?

Jordan, 32, is a Toronto-based artist currently pursuing a career in rap music. He has released two albums under his stage name Jutes, Careful What You Wish For in 2021 and Ladybug in 2021, plus singles like "Quitter," "Fingers," and "Hot Trash."

He has also expressed an interest in acting, and in 2021 he told Nuance he "would love to act eventually as well," sharing he previously attended film school.

© Instagram The couple met in the music studio

How did Demi Lovato meet her fiancé?

Demi and Jordan met in January of 2022, after he worked on her album "Holy Fvck." They co-wrote her song "Substance," plus he also has writing credits on the album's tracks "City of Angels" and "Happy Ending."

She later said while on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up: "We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

© Getty Demi was previously briefly engaged to Max Ehrich

Has Demi Lovato been engaged before?

Demi was briefly engaged to the Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, four months after they started dating at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020; they called it quits in September of that year.

The Camp Rock actress also famously dated Joe Jonas and Wilmer Valderrama, and has been romantically linked to Austin Wilson, Henry Levy, Guilherme Vasconcelos, and Trace Cyrus.

