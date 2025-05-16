Frank Skinner finally weds partner of 24 years - and after 4 failed proposals

After 24 years together, comedian and presenter Frank Skinner has officially tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend, Cath Mason.

The couple, who met when Cath was working for Frank's management company and share a 13-year-old son called Buzz, surprised fans and even Frank's podcast co-hosts with the news.

On the latest episode of his Frank Off The Radio podcast, the 68-year-old, whose real name is Christopher Collins, excitedly shared his news with Emily Dean, who was so moved she burst into tears, and Pierre Novellie.

"Can you brace yourselves? You'll never guess what I did on Monday, I got married. I got [explicit] married!" Frank exclaimed. Keeping things incredibly intimate, the couple opted for a no-fuss ceremony.

© Shutterstock Frank Skinner and Cath Mason have tied the knot after 24 years together

"Don't be offended, we didn't invite anyone. Buzz was a witness," Frank revealed. "We got married not in a room but on the stairs at Camden Town Hall."

He then shared a snippet of Cath's refreshingly low-key approach to their nuptials. "I said to Cath, 'Will you marry me?' and she said, 'I'm not having a [explicit] party! I don't want a load of guests. I'm not going to church. I don't want a ring. I'm not wearing a stupid [explicit] white dress.'"

He then touched on the slightly awkward reality of getting married. "'The thing that no one ever says about getting married is it's quite embarrassing, the comedian added. "How can I put it? It's a bit basic getting married. We've been together 20-odd years. Cath's not gonna wear a big white fluffy dress."

© Getty The couple share one son together called Buzz

Opting for a truly personal ceremony, Frank revealed, "We hadn't told anyone except our child - I think you have to have them now, it's a modern marriage! Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue… and your children!" The unconventional venue added to the charm.

"Anyway, we walk up the stairs me and Cath, and they said to Buzz, 'Just plug your phone in there and you can play the music.' So we entered to Lie Dream Of A Casino Soul by The Fall.

"That sounds gimmicky, like getting married by Elvis in Vegas, but in fact, The Fall meant so much to me and Cath when we were in our early days, so it was actually quite an emotional thing."

Frank previously joked that he has proposed to Cath four times during their relationship, as she isn't a fan of marriage.

He said back in 2018: "I want to marry for love, and I do love her… At the moment Buzz is more interested in seeing The Last Jedi than us getting married. But he likes a party so, you know, any excuse. It's not out of the question."