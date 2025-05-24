Why Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's milestone with baby Palma marks a big change

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are set for a celebratory weekend with their new daughter Palma, who was born in March 2025.

The Heart Radio presenter and the Brassic actress will be celebrating a huge milestone in their relationship, marking ten years of marriage on 24 May. After tying the knot at Bury St. Edmunds, the couple were often inundated with questions about their plans to start a family, with the Fool Me Once actress responding that the enquiries were sexist and "horrible."

When they welcomed baby Palma earlier this year, congratulatory messages poured in, and many commented about the couple's unique baby name choice.

"Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25," Michelle wrote on Instagram to announce the happy news.

Fans mused that Palma could have been a nod to the Mallorcan city, which holds a special place in the couple's hearts, since it is where they held a shoot for their pregnancy announcement, and where Mark's brother Josh and sister Jessica both wed.

This weekend is the first time Mark and Michelle will be marking their relationship milestone as a family of three. Instead of jetting off to a far-flung destination for a romantic weekend or enjoying a glamorous date night out, they may choose to have a quiet celebration with their little one at their sprawling Georgian-style home in Essex.

Michelle Keegan welcomed her daughter Palma in March

Michelle has been posting pictures from the Cannes Film Festival, but she may choose to return to her home, which they purchased for £1.3 million, to enjoy her anniversary surrounded by their private amenities, including their outdoor pool and home bar.

The doting mother previously hinted about their anniversary plans in an interview with Glamour, explaining: "We talked about it last year, but obviously things have changed now. We’ve got new priorities," referring to baby Palma.

She also made a rare comment about their happy marriage, stating the secret to her and Mark's success is being "best friends" who support one another's careers, even when it requires travelling away from home.

Mark and Michelle's wedding

© Getty Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan got married in 2015

The former Only Way Is Essex star and the Our Girl star got married on 24 May 2015 in a lavish celebration that included 12-foot trees lining the aisle of the church. They then moved to the grounds of the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk for the evening reception.

Michelle was a vision in a bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav with a deep V-neckline and tulle fishtail, finished with French lace and Swarovski crystals. She completed her look with a delicate veil from Peter Langner.

© Getty The Brassic actress previously discussed her wedding anniversary plans

"It was hard to choose between watching Michelle or looking at Mark, as he had told us he would be fighting back the tears at that moment. One of my favourite photographs is of Mark with his head turned to look at Michelle as she walks towards him.

"He told me, 'I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this,'" recalled commissioning editor Jane Dowdeswell, who was invited to the nuptials.

Baby plans

When questioned about baby plans back in 2018, Michelle told Women’s Health: "I've always been broody. I love kids, and I want four, so hopefully in the near future."

© Instagram Before welcoming her daughter, Michelle opened up about "sexist" questions about her family plans

Meanwhile, Mark echoed the sentiment, stating that the only thing that delayed expanding their family was their busy work schedules. "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year, but something comes up with work," he told The Sun Online. "So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year," he added, before suggesting they were more likely to have two or three children.

While they made their future plans clear on several occasions, Michelle criticised the intrusion into her personal life, stating it was "no one else's business."

She told The Mirror: "It’s horrible. People don’t know if we’re trying. They don’t know the background of what’s happening. In this day and age, you shouldn’t be asking questions like that. I’m asked purely because I’m a woman. But I’m immune to it now – it’s like a reaction, and as soon as I hear it I brush it off as it’s no one else’s business."