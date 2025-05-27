What your wedding will look like – according to your star sign

The wedding day can be one of the most thrilling, important and unpredictable days of one's life, filled with unexpected joys and endless surprises.

However, Hollie Lewis, wedding and events manager at The Post Barn, might just be able to tell you what your wedding's going to look like.

Speaking to HELLO!, she spilled all the details on what kind of bride you'll be and the style of wedding you might go for, according to your star sign.

An Aries bride, the first sign in the zodiac calendar, will be "bold, dynamic, and unapologetically herself," Hollie reveals. "Her wedding style is often more modern with a touch of drama. "Think sleek silhouettes, statement accessories, and pops of bold colours like red, her power hue."

On the other hand, the Taurus bride is a little more classic and luxurious in style – she notes "flowing fabrics with flawless textures" and a colour palette that leans towards "earthy tones and soft pastels that reflect a connection to nature".

Summer-born brides have sentimental weddings

As the "social butterfly of the zodiac", a Gemini bride is a little more playful, according to Hollie. She says: "Her wedding might include a variety of experiences – think interactive food stations, photo booths or quirky entertainment," and to expect bright, vibrant colours and a look with dual elements, perhaps a "convertible dress or an outfit change."

© Getty Images A Cancer bride's wedding will be filled with meaningful personal touches and heirloom pieces

Hollie points out that Cancer brides are romantic and deeply sentimental, making for an "emotional experience centre around family, tradition and heartfelt moments". Expect soft lighting, vintage decor and meaningful touches like handwritten vows or heirloom pieces, as well as colours like ivory, silver and moonlight blue.

However, for Leo brides, it's all about the grandeur and glamour. Hollie says: "She brings the drama in the best way, with a lavish celebration that dazzles from start to finish. Think gold accents, luxurious fabrics, and a show-stopping gown."

The Virgo bride is detail-oriented

Hollie calls the Virgo brides, "sophisticated and effortlessly elegant", the type to thoroughly plan every part of their wedding with care and opt for meaningful, sustainable and intention choices over flashy looks. She adds: "Her style leans minimalist with a touch of vintage or natural chic. Think crisp whites, muted greens and gentle neutrals."

© Getty Images Expect dreamy vibes from a Libra bride

Libra brides are the ultimate romantics, the wedding expert says: "Graceful, balanced, and with an innate sense of style. Her wedding is a celebration of beauty and love, often with an ethereal decor and a dreamy, harmonious vibe."

A Scorpio herself, Hollie calls the star sign "magnetic, mysterious and intensely passionate," with a profoundly personal wedding that has a sultry touch. "You would see us lean into rich colours like burgundy and deep plum, and dramatic details like candlelight, velvet textures, and sensual scents," she says.

© Getty Images Destination weddings are on the cards for Sagittarius brides

In a similar vein, the Sagittarius bride is "adventurous, free-spirited and full of joy," with a tradition-breaking wedding, from destination ceremonies to unconventional themes. Style-wise, they go for "a boho or eclectic" look with vibrant colours.

Winter born brides have impeccable taste

The Capricorn bride, according to Hollie, is "classic, refined, and grounded", valuing tradition but executing it with a timeless elegance: "Her colour scheme might feature navy, forest green, or rich neutrals."

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, she states that the Aquarius bride is unconventional and totally original, with a wedding that reflects her own individuality. "Expect modern art, quirky elements, and bold statements," she says, perhaps including a futuristic or vintage-inspired look with a bright, electric colour palette.

© Getty Images Pisces brides might go for a coastal wedding

The final sign on the calendar, the Pisces, is an artistic and deeply emotional bride. "Her wedding is like a fairytale," Hollie says, "with soft lighting, flowing fabrics and romantic florals."

"Water is often a theme, so lakeside or coastal venues are perfect," she adds. "Her colour palette includes soft blues, lavender, and seafoam green. Think candlelit ceremonies, whimsical installations, and touches of fantasy."