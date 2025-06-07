Alex Brooker's ultra-private life with wife Lynsey who's shunned the spotlight for 10 years

Thanks to his many roles on popular comedy panel shows and Channel 4 juggernaut, The Last Leg, Alex Brooker has become a household name.

Not only is the TV star adored his one-liners and presenting work, but he has also long been applauded for being open about living with disability and shining a light on his experiences growing up, and being a person with disabilities in the public eye.

Away from his impressive credentials in television, Alex can be found at home with his wife Lynsey and their two children. Here's what we know about his family life...

© Getty Images for The National Lo Josh Widdicombe, Adam Hills and Alex Brooker are known and adored for their work on The Last Leg

Alex Brooker's wife, who avoids spotlight

Alex and his wife are notoriously private when it comes to their relationship. However, it is thought that the pair were dating for a number of years before they tied the knot in 2015. Lynsey isn't in the public eye, but the couple did once appear on All Star Mr & Mrs in November 2015 shortly after they wed.

Lynsey hasn't lived a life in the spotlight and has had a career in accountancy.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Alex Brooker and Lynsey Brooker at the WellChild Awards, London, Britain in 2015

Alex Brooker's children

Alex has two children with his wife. In March 2017, they welcomed their first daughter Daphne and shortly after the couple welcomed their second child.

Alex recently opened up about his experiences as a dad and explaining his disability to his children. "Even though my disability is not genetic I was terrified every time we went for baby scans," he previously told What's On TV.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alex Brooker 'Good Morning Britain' TV show, London, UK - 20 Jun 2024

"As they've got older, I've started to worry how my kids will view me. It was actually a few weeks ago that my daughter said to me for the very first time, 'Daddy, you've got two fingers haven't you', and I explained I was born like that. She couldn't have cared less. She hasn't even mentioned since. To her I'm just Daddy."

In 2019, Alex's marriage made headlines after allegations of an affair came to light, though he never commented on the reports publicly.

Alex Brooker with his two kids as he was revealed on The Masked Singer View post on Instagram

Alex Brooker's career

Alex began his career his sports journalism and came to prominence during the 2012 Summer Paralympic Games as a reporter and interviewer.

Since then, he's been a regular on our TV screens in shows like The Superhumans and The Last Leg, and has made appearances on shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Would I Lie To You?, Celebrity Deal or No Deal, and Celebrity Juice.