Snoop Dogg reveals eye-watering million-dollar wedding gift for daughter Cori, 25

Snoop Dogg is quite the generous father!

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" singer spared no expense when it comes to celebrating his daughter Cori Broadus, ahead of her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Wayne Duece.

Cori, 25, is the rapper's youngest daughter; in addition to the bride, he also shares Corde, 29 and Cordell, 26, with wife Shante Broadus — who he has been married to since 1997 — as well as Julian, 26, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Laurie Holmond.

During an appearance earlier this year on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Snoop shared what was among one of the most extravagant gifts he had ever given, revealing it was a whopping one million dollars for Cori's wedding.

"It's the truth, but the only thing about this gift is she never got to open it, or she hasn't opened it yet," he said, adding: "It was a million dollars for her wedding."

But still, he also noted to host Jennifer Hudson: "But, Jen, I told her if it was me, my wedding would have been $100 and $900 would have gone in my pocket."

© Getty Snoop with his wife Shante and daughter Cori

Cori has been dating her fiancé Wayne since 2018, and they got engaged in 2022, however their wedding plans were delayed after she suffered from a stroke earlier this year.

She shared news of her medical emergency back in January while still in the hospital, taking to her Instagram and writing: "I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me," and noted at the time: "Like I'm only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this."

© Instagram Cori is 25 years old

Her dad, shortly afterwards speaking with People at the Los Angeles premiere for his comedy movie The Underdogs, shared that his daughter is thankfully "doing a little bit better," and agreed that the health scare definitely put life into perspective.

© Getty Snoop and Shante have been married for 27 years

Cori has also battled with Lupus since she was six years old, and in September of last year, she opened up to People about her journey with it, and how she was "better than I've ever been" after deciding to go "all natural" when it came to her medications.

© Instagram The Broadus family

"I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago," she revealed at the time, adding: "I'm just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So now I think my body's like, OK, this is the new program and she's getting used to it."

She further explained: "I've had medication since I was 6 years old, depending on these drugs all my life. So I wanted better for myself," adding: "I wanted to change because it just became a lot. I'm only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So I kind of just went cold turkey."