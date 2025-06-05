Ben Fogle's lookalike children tower over him and wife Marina in rare tribute

When not travelling the world exploring the most remote corners of the globe to experience extreme lifestyles, Ben Fogle can be found around the countryside home he shares with his wife Marina and two children.

On Thursday, the New Lives in the Wild star, 51, shared a photo of his brood, and fans could hardly believe how tall his son Ludovic, 16, and daughter Iona, 14, have grown.

The family of four posed outside with three horses and their two dogs, Storm and Swift. While Ludovic held the reins of a beautiful white horse with confidence, Iona looked poised atop a majestic black horse.

"This is without doubt my proudest achievement," Ben penned, captioning the post. "My family. They are my water, my air and my sunshine. I realise it is a great privilege to have a safe, happy, healthy family. And I never take it for granted."

In the snap, Ben looked content in white shorts and a green shirt while his writer wife looked smiley in a printed summer dress and white trainers.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with sweet remarks about Ben's brood. "Family is the medicine that cures us. Beautiful family," one follower wrote, while another added: "Look how tall your kiddies are now!"

Ben's close bond with his children

The father of two has spoken openly about his bond with his teenage kids, and how their shared interests bring them together when he's not filming.

© Instagram Ben shares a close bond with his children despite his travels

"Fatherhood is the best thing that's ever happened to me," Ben told the Metro in 2019. "My son's like me in that he loves the outdoors, whether it's in the sunshine or rain, but he doesn't have the shyness I suffered from as a child."

© Instagram Ben Fogle travels around the world for work but looks forward to reuniting with his kids and wife Marina

He added of Iona: "My daughter is more like my wife as she's relaxed and chilled but definitely knows what she wants."

Time spent away from his family while filming shows like Return to the Wild, Scotland's Sacred Islands, and Endurance: Race to the Pole makes Ben even more grateful for quality time with them.

© PA Images via Getty Ben looks forward to coming home to his family

"Coming home is the best feeling ever. There's nothing like perspective to remind you of what you have," he told House Beautiful in February.

© Instagram The star lives with his family in a rural haven

"We can all get a bit complacent with our home, our family and what we have. I love coming home, being in our house, being back with family and dogs. If I could bottle how it feels, I probably wouldn't have to work again."

The family of four shares a gorgeous £2.2 million home near Henley, Oxfordshire, which is set over 1.3 acres of land and features a tennis court and a sunken garden.