Michelle Keegan is known as a wardrobe queen, so it's unsurprising that the fashion-forward actress has collected plenty of adorable outfits for her baby, Palma.

The Our Girl star and her husband, Mark Wright, welcomed their firstborn in March and, since then, have shared the occasional glimpse into their life as new parents.

The couple, who wed in 2015, are always careful not to show their baby's face online to protect her identity, but during their recent holiday to Spain – their first abroad trip as a family of three – Michelle did share some wonderful photos of the little one, and we're obsessed the one fashion rule Palma seems to have.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright went on their first holiday abroad as a family of three

Click through the gallery to see the best photos…

© Instagram Michelle and Mark look like they had the time of their life on their first proper holiday as a family of three. Although the couple took their newborn on a romantic weekend away in the Cotswolds, it seems the Ten Pound Poms star was relishing taking her firstborn on her first trip to Spain. The mother-of-one shared numerous photos from their time staying at a beautiful family-friendly hotel, and we can't help but notice that in every photo of Palma, she's wearing the most adorable pink outfit. This snap of Palma lying down in the shade while her dad reaches to put her dummy in her mouth shows off the super cute all-in-one outfit. The light pink romper is perfect for keeping a baby cool when the temperatures are high, and we love the dainty white flowers scattered across the pink cotton material.

© Instagram Another photo shared by Michelle shows her being the ultimate stylish mum. Sitting on a bench in the shade, the Fool Me Once star was wearing a black crop top with a brown straw cowboy hat and plenty of accessories, as she lovingly held Palma in her arms. Palma's face was concealed by a blush pink baby blanket – perfectly in keeping with Palma's pretty in pink wardrobe!

© Instagram This snap shows Michelle feeding Palma while the family were sitting in a restaurant, no doubt enjoying a gloriously warm evening full of delicious tapas with their loved ones. Little Palma was lying on her mum's lap wearing a super cute gingham romper, while Michelle looked effortlessly stylish in a duck-egg blue strapless evening gown complete with tassels.

© Instagram Michelle's final photo in the holiday carousel post might be the most precious of them all. The proud mother, wearing a stunning polka-dot outfit, was cradling Palma in her arms, who was wearing a white dress adorned with tiny pink flowers. Earlier in the evening, Michelle shared the cute dress on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Loving hanging Palma's outfit up like this every night before we went out." She also shared another picture of her gorgeous yellow dress from her recent Very collection, proving that Michelle might have had the most stylish holiday wardrobe ever! "Wore my latest @veryuk collection every night on holiday," she wrote. "Which was perfect because my holiday packing was already done months ago."