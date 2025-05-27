Janet Street-Porter's U-turn that saw her ditch fiancé for 'gorgeous' stranger

Janet Street-Porter has developed quite the following, especially due to her candid and honest attitude.

Easily one of the liveliest panelists to ever grace Loose Women, the writer is filled with hilarious anecdotes and wonderful stories – and her recent tale is definitely one of her most entertaining yet.

Appearing on the ITV show on Monday, Janet opened up about her decision to leave her then-fiancé for someone she had just met.

She recounted: "I was supposed to be getting married and then I met a gorgeous bloke and he asked me out and I said, well, I'm supposed to be getting married but I'll deal with it.

"And so, the next day I met my fiancé in a really, really crowded pub and I just went up to him and I said, 'Sorry, it's off'. It's over."

The other Loose Women panelists shared their thoughts

After an uproarious laughter, when prompted that the fiancé would then ask why the engagement was broken off, she joked: "Yeah, but I'm not prepared to discuss it. Why has there always got to be a reason?"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Janet Street Porter has been on Loose Women since 2011

Her fellow panellists were quick to respond and give their own thoughts, and Janet pointed out that the answer was as simple as just not being in love with him: "That is the answer. I'm sorry, love, things have moved on in the last 48 hours.

"You were once Mr. 90%, now you shrunk down the scale to 40%, and I've just met Mr. 100%. So, get over it!"

Janet Street-Porter's 'exhausting and painful' health condition

Given her vibrant personality and sense of humour, it's impossible to imagine Janet ever being tired, but she revealed that a debilitating health condition left her feeling truly 'exhausted'.

Eamonn and Janet have both suffered with shingles

Teaming up with Eamonn Holmes, the writer shared a post revealing her struggle with shingles, aiming to raise awareness for the preventative vaccine for it.

Captioning a photo of her and Eamonn, she penned: "Both @eamonnholmes and I have had shingles and it was exhausting and painful. We're working with @gsk to raise awareness of shingles and recent changes to the Shingles National Immunisation Programme eligibility."