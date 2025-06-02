Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz's $800k 'harmony' inducing engagement ring from Brooklyn Beckham
Subscribe
Nicola Peltz's $800k 'harmony' inducing engagement ring from Brooklyn Beckham
man and woman standing straight faced next to one another© Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Nicola Peltz's $800k 'harmony' inducing engagement ring from Brooklyn Beckham

The model married David and Victoria Beckham's son in 2022

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The reported feud in the Beckham fold has occupied their fans for weeks, and yet, according to a jewellery designer, the eye-watering diamond engagement ring that was an upgrade from the ring Brooklyn proposed to Nicola with in 2020 continues to be a symbol of their harmonious relationship.

"Oval diamonds often symbolise longevity and harmony — their shape has no sharp corners, representing a smooth and balanced love story," jewellery designer Sophia Perez tells HELLO!.

two hands laid flat with diamond ring on one© Instagram
Nicola's engagement ring represents the past, present, and future of a relationship

"The three-stone setting traditionally represents the past, present, and future of a relationship, which feels particularly meaningful for a wedding ring upgrade. It’s a beautiful way to mark how far a couple has come and everything that lies ahead."

Nicola's ring in detail

Nicola's ring was upgraded shortly after getting married to Brooklyn Beckham in 2022. Sophia tells us that Nicola's levelled up ring (the original ring was a solitaire emerald-cut diamond number) is on another level.

nicola peltz original engagement ring© Instagram
Nicola Peltz's original ring got a major upgrade

"This new design looks incredibly luxe. Based on the size of the central oval diamond and the additional side stones, I’d estimate the ring is worth around $540,000 to $811,000 (£400,000 to £600,000), possibly more depending on the quality and carat weight," she says. "It’s definitely a bespoke piece, designed to make a statement."

two hands laid flat with diamond ring on one© Instagram
The ring is "incredibly eye-catching"

The ring itself is not only visually impressive, but to an expert like Sophia, stands out due to its clarity. "The centre stone is an oval-cut white diamond, likely between 8 and 10 carats, which gives the ring a soft, romantic feel while still being incredibly eye-catching," she explains. 

"It’s flanked by two tapered triangular diamonds (sometimes called trillion cuts), which add symmetry and a contemporary edge. The band is most likely platinum or 18ct white gold, keeping the focus entirely on the stones while offering durability and shine."

Trendy for 2025

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola© Instagram
Nicola's ring is on trend for 2025

Despite the ring now being three years old, it still ticks bridal jewellery trends for this season.  

Oval diamonds continue to be one of the most requested shapes — they elongate the finger and offer lots of brilliance without being too traditional," Sophia says, adding: "Three-stone settings are having a moment, especially with contrasting shapes like ovals and trillions. It’s a modern twist on a classic design."

Nicola and Brooklyn's engagement

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham at the Burberry Fall RTW 2025 fashion show © WWD via Getty Images
The couple have been married for 3 years

The couple, who met at the Coachella music festival in 2017 through one of Nicola's brothers, got engaged in Bedford, New York. 

DISCOVER: Victoria and David Beckham put on united front after Brooklyn's telling message 

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side," the bride-to-be said soon after.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 10 of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More