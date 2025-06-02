Nicola Peltz's $800k 'harmony' inducing engagement ring from Brooklyn Beckham

The reported feud in the Beckham fold has occupied their fans for weeks, and yet, according to a jewellery designer, the eye-watering diamond engagement ring that was an upgrade from the ring Brooklyn proposed to Nicola with in 2020 continues to be a symbol of their harmonious relationship.

"Oval diamonds often symbolise longevity and harmony — their shape has no sharp corners, representing a smooth and balanced love story," jewellery designer Sophia Perez tells HELLO!.

© Instagram Nicola's engagement ring represents the past, present, and future of a relationship "The three-stone setting traditionally represents the past, present, and future of a relationship, which feels particularly meaningful for a wedding ring upgrade. It’s a beautiful way to mark how far a couple has come and everything that lies ahead."

Nicola's ring in detail Nicola's ring was upgraded shortly after getting married to Brooklyn Beckham in 2022. Sophia tells us that Nicola's levelled up ring (the original ring was a solitaire emerald-cut diamond number) is on another level. © Instagram Nicola Peltz's original ring got a major upgrade "This new design looks incredibly luxe. Based on the size of the central oval diamond and the additional side stones, I’d estimate the ring is worth around $540,000 to $811,000 (£400,000 to £600,000), possibly more depending on the quality and carat weight," she says. "It’s definitely a bespoke piece, designed to make a statement."

© Instagram The ring is "incredibly eye-catching" The ring itself is not only visually impressive, but to an expert like Sophia, stands out due to its clarity. "The centre stone is an oval-cut white diamond, likely between 8 and 10 carats, which gives the ring a soft, romantic feel while still being incredibly eye-catching," she explains. "It’s flanked by two tapered triangular diamonds (sometimes called trillion cuts), which add symmetry and a contemporary edge. The band is most likely platinum or 18ct white gold, keeping the focus entirely on the stones while offering durability and shine."

Trendy for 2025 © Instagram Nicola's ring is on trend for 2025 Despite the ring now being three years old, it still ticks bridal jewellery trends for this season. Oval diamonds continue to be one of the most requested shapes — they elongate the finger and offer lots of brilliance without being too traditional," Sophia says, adding: "Three-stone settings are having a moment, especially with contrasting shapes like ovals and trillions. It’s a modern twist on a classic design."

Nicola and Brooklyn's engagement © WWD via Getty Images The couple have been married for 3 years The couple, who met at the Coachella music festival in 2017 through one of Nicola's brothers, got engaged in Bedford, New York. DISCOVER: Victoria and David Beckham put on united front after Brooklyn's telling message "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side," the bride-to-be said soon after.