Lainey Wilson announces engagement – see her huge diamond ring

Lainey Wilson has announced her engagement to her boyfriend of four years, Devlin 'Duck' Hodges.

The country music star, 32, shared her happy news on Instagram with photos of the moment the former Pittsburgh Steelers player popped the question with a dazzling diamond ring.

The happy couple stood outside an enormous mansion, with the front step decorated with framed photos of the couple alongside candles and red roses.

One picture captured Lainey with her hand in her hands, appearing to come to terms with the fact that her partner had finally proposed.

Other images showed the newly engaged couple kissing, and Lainey holding up her huge sparkler as she proudly put her ring on display.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer also added a short clip of herself walking down the stairs while pretending her left arm was weighed down by the large ring and saying "boo" as she held up her hand in front of the camera.

Captioning the carousel of images, Lainey wrote: "4x4xU forever," referring to the track "4x4xU" off her latest album, Whirlwind.

Lainey finally got her wish for Duck to propose after she recently said she was tired of "waiting" for him to get down on one knee.

© Instagram Lainey showed off her huge diamond ring

During a CMT interview with Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo, Lainey said: "No pressure, brother! No pressure. I might have to propose to him. We waiting!"

Lainey expressed the same sentiment last year when asked about a possible engagement, telling Taste of Country: "I guess I'm going to propose cause his [expletive] ain't proposed to me."

© Getty Images Lainey and Duck have been together for four years

The timing must now be right as in September, Lainey admitted they weren't quite ready to walk down the aisle yet.

"I think it needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to enjoy it," she said. "Right now, it would be like, 'Oh shoot, I'm engaged. All right, on to the next thing.' And I just want to, like, be able to really soak it in."

© Getty Images Lainey and Duck kept their relationship quiet for two and a half years

Lainey confirmed her relationship with the retired NFL star in 2023, but they had been quietly dating for two and a half years before the announcement.

The singer appeared on "The Bobby Bones Show" and admitted she had "made him wait" before they revealed their relationship status.

"He's been around for a while... I just decided to make him wait for two and a half years," she said at the time.

© Getty Images Lainey and Duck made their red carpet debut in May 2023

"He's a good dude. He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself," she added.

"He is good as gold, supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it, girl.' And I made him wait for a while. I mean… it's been a little over two years now."

Lainey and Duck made their first public appearance as a couple at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11, 2023.