Emily Blunt and John Krasinski look so in love for London red carpet date night

The Fall Guy's special London screening on Monday, April 22 brought out the stars, and in one case, an A-list couple in Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

Emily, who stars in the movie alongside Ryan Gosling, made an appearance at the BFI IMAX Waterloo with her supportive husband by her side.

The English actress, 41, wore a stunning white suit with high-waisted pants, a semi-sheer black blouse, and a blazer with black lining, opting to accessorize with black stilettos with gold straps.

John, 44, kept things simple and chic in a crisply tailored brown suit with a matching tie and white button down, with the couple laughing up a storm on the carpet while holding on to each other.

Emily's co-star Ryan, 43, was dressed sharply in a sterling silver suit with a button down open at the collar and black shoes, with his coiffed locks falling onto his forehead.

© Getty Images Emily and John were the most adorable couple at "The Fall Guy's" special London screening

The Fall Guy releases in theaters on May 3 and is both actors' long-anticipated follow-ups to their previous Oscar-winning projects, Barbie for Ryan and Oppenheimer for Emily, with both making promotional rounds for the action-comedy while also hitting up awards shows for their respective blockbuster vehicles.

The tables might be turned soon, though, as Emily is likely to make an appearance in NYC in early March for the premiere of the animated IF, which John directed and she has a small voice role in, starring Ryan Reynolds, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and John himself. Others like George Clooney, Steve Carrell, Bradley Cooper, and Ryan's wife Blake Lively also have voice role cameos

© Getty Images The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other for the lovey-dovey showing

The upcoming film, inspired by the 1980s TV comedy of the same name, sees Emily play a director who crosses paths with Ryan's stuntman, an ex who ghosted her several years ago, and who enters her life once again when the lead of her film goes missing and it's Ryan's job to find him.

"The last thing she needs is this ex-boyfriend showing up," Emily told Entertainment Tonight in a BTS interview ahead of the movie's premiere. "Colt [Ryan's character] is willing to do anything he can to get her back."

© Getty Images Ryan was his usual sleek self at the screening

"Ultimately, the chemistry they have is going to override the desire to try to keep things 'profesh.'" Ryan added: "When people meet on set it's called a 'showmance' – but what they have is much more than that."

The pair's chemistry was off the charts during some of the past couple months' most memorable pop culture moments, such as the 96th Academy Awards, when they presented a tribute to stunt actors and proceeded to then rip each other apart in a staged bit to ignite the Barbenheimer rivalry.

© Getty Images The co-stars have been riffing on their relationship the past few months, thanks to Barbenheimer

They brought up those characters once again earlier this month when Ryan hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time and remembered his days as Ken fondly. Emily made a surprise appearance and after chastising him for not moving on, found herself thinking of Kitty Oppenheimer too, and the pair then sat down for a hilarious rendition of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

