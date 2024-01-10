Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s romance: from a wedding hosted by George Clooney, to divisive fan comments

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are attracting the attention of fans worldwide thanks to a viral clip from the Golden Globes red carpet, where lip-readers are positing that the actor says he "can't wait to get divorced."

Several shocked fans of the pair have expressed their desire to see the longtime Hollywood power couple remain together forever, and we can't say we disagree.

As a tribute to Emily and John, here's a look at a timeline and recap of their enduring romance, from their "romantic comedy" like first meeting, to their wedding courtesy of George Clooney, and their life with two daughters…

© Getty Images John and Emily met in 2008, announcing their engagement less than a year after their first date

2006 – The seeds of a romance

Before the couple even met, John, now 44, admitted to developing a fondness for her thanks to her breakout role, The Devil Wears Prada, which premiered in June 2006.

In a 2016 interview with Glamour, he confessed that he'd seen the movie 75 times and admitted as much to his wife, now 40, when they were still dating. "It's bizarre. Before I met Emily, I had seen that movie – because it's on TV all the time – so it's one of the only movies that if you're channel surfing and you land on that, you have to watch the rest of it.

© Getty Images John first became a fan of Emily's because of her work on "The Devil Wears Prada"

"And then later in our relationship, she asked if I had seen The Devil Wears Prada and I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'How many times?' And I said, 'A lot.' She said, 'What’s a lot?' And I said, '75 times.' I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn't realize that she had really married her stalker!"

2008 – They first meet

The pair finally met in 2008 at a restaurant, where John was dining with Justin Theroux and Emily was with a mutual friend. He immediately saw her and came over, which the English actress described as a "romantic comedy."

"He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh," she mentioned on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018, saying that in that moment, "I kind of knew [right away]."

2009-2010 – An engagement and a wedding, courtesy of Mr. Clooney

After less than a year of dating, they confirmed in August 2009 that they were engaged, keeping the details of their proposal private while just mentioning that they both cried.

11 months later, they tied the knot at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como. In an interview with Elle, The Office actor confessed that he was nervous about taking George up on his offer to use his famed estate.

© Getty Images The pair tied the knot in 2010 on George Clooney's Lake Como estate

"George said, 'I have this place and you should feel free to use it.' Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, 'There's no way he is serious.; But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings."

2013-2016 – Becoming parents

The newlyweds remained as devoted as ever, continuing to gush about their relationship in interviews. Emily told InStyle in 2013: "Meeting John really changed my life. When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible."

In 2013, they announced that they were expecting their first child together and welcomed daughter Hazel Grace in February 2014. After a couple more years as Hollywood's most beloved couple, they became parents once again, welcoming their second daughter, Violet, in June 2016.

© Getty Images The couple are parents to two daughters and raise them in Brooklyn

2018 – From life partners to business partners

In 2018, John and Emily announced that they would be collaborating for the first time on A Quiet Place, a sci-fi horror which the former both directed and co-wrote, and which they both starred in.

"I've never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie," John told People. "For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it's different." Watch more below...

The film was a critical and commercial smash, with Emily winning a SAG Award for her efforts and dedicating her prize to her husband. "You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

2019-present day – Pandemic living and putting family first

Since then, the two continue to be lovey-dovey during their appearances together and in interviews, frequently gush about their family life.

Last year, during press for Oppenheimer, Emily explained on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi that she wasn't planning on working for the next year, to spend more time with her daughters.

© Getty Images Their professional partnership began with the "A Quiet Place" franchise in 2018

"This year, I'm not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we're in the last year of single digits," she explained. "And I just feel [like] there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little."

On a recent episode of the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, though, she revealed that fans of The Office still voice their discontent at the fact that John is not in a romance with his on-screen love interest, Pam, played by Jenna Fischer.

"Do you know how many people still yell out, 'I wish you were with Pam!' like when I'm walking next to him?" Blunt said of Krasinski. "'Where's Pam?' I'm like, 'She's not here!'" she expressed. However, she also mentioned that Jenna is a close friend of the family.

© Getty Images They made a rare appearance with their two daughters at the US Open in September 2023

The family-of-four made a very rare public appearance at the US Open earlier in 2023, with the couple then making their most recent appearance at Sunday's Globes.

