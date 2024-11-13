Emily Blunt's hilarious reaction to husband John Krasinski being named Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski has shared his wife Emily Blunt's reaction to him being named 2024's 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine.

The Jack Ryan star, 45, admitted he had an "immediate blackout" and thought he was "being punked" after he dethroned 2023's winner Patrick Dempsey – but his wife was "very excited" by his new title.

John said that Emily was so delighted to have a husband branded the sexiest man alive, that she joked she would print off the cover and use it as wallpaper around their house.

"Do we have that on camera? Because that's like a binding contract, I think. My children will love that, it won't be weird at all," he quipped to People.

After he discovered he was this year's winner, he said of Emily: "There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.

"It's that beautiful thing where when you're married to someone, you're constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I'm so lucky to go through all that with her," he added.

© Getty Images Emily joked she will wallpaper their home with John's cover

However, he joked that his new honor won't be much help at home, and he will probably have to do "more household chores".

He said: "After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here at home.'"

© Getty Images John has been named 2024's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Speaking to People about the announcement, John admitted: "That's not how I wake up, thinking, 'Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?' And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me."

John and Emily have been married for 14 years after tying the knot on July 10, 2010, during a quiet ceremony at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. They share two daughters Hazel, 10, and Violet, eight.

© Gotham John and Emily share two daughters

John confessed that he was nervous about taking George up on his offer to use his famed estate.

"George said, 'I have this place, and you should feel free to use it,'" he told Elle. "Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, 'There's no way he is serious.; But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock John and Emily married in 2010

The couple often gush about their relationship in interviews, with Emily telling InStyle in 2013: "Meeting John really changed my life. When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible."

In 2018, John and Emily announced that they would be collaborating for the first time on A Quiet Place, a sci-fi horror which the former both directed and co-wrote and which they both starred in.

© Getty Images John and Emily have been married 14 years

"I've never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie," John told People. "For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it's different."

The film was a critical and commercial smash, with Emily winning a SAG Award for her efforts and dedicating her prize to her husband. "You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."