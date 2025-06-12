Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip crowned 'best royal wedding' winners amid personal album

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden married in Stockholm on 13 June 2015, after first crossing paths five years earlier, when they were introduced while dining out with separate friend groups who happened to know each other.

Now, the beloved Swedish royal couple have been married for 10 years, and have shared some previously unseen photographs from their magnificent wedding.

The pair uploaded a beautiful reel to their joint Instagram account on Thursday, which featured a montage of various pictures that were taken on their special day. See the video above.

In the caption, the brother of Crown Princess Victoria and his wife wrote, in Swedish: "Tomorrow we celebrate our 10th wedding anniversary. On June 13, 2015 we got married.

"We are so grateful for the joy and warmth that we were met with that day and that has continued throughout these ten years. Now we have four wonderful children and tomorrow we are christening our little Ines."

13 June 2025 will go down as an incredibly special day for the couple, with two monumental family events taking place at once.

Fans showered the couple with praise in the comments, with one follower penning: "The most beautiful royal wedding I've ever seen. All the best to you, your family, and little Ines."

Another wrote: "The best royal wedding that has ever been. Congratulations to you both and how special that the christening is tomorrow!"

Princess Sofia: 5 surprising facts © Getty 1. Her yoga qualification Sofia became a qualified yoga instructor in New York in 2005 while also studying business development, going on to open her own studio and launch a clothing range. 2. Her three tattoos Sofia has a sun on her back, a butterfly on her ribcage, and a small ankle tattoo. 3. Her waitressing days Sofia worked as a waitress in New York pizzeria Serafina from 2055 to 2007 4. Her reality TV moment Sofia dallied with reality television in 2004, appearing in Paradise Hotel which saw singles living together in a luxury hotel. 5. Her modelling days Sofia was a model in her early 20s, appearing in magazines such as Vogue Scandinavia.

Princess Ines' christening

Earlier today, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip confirmed the five people that they had chosen to be the godparents of their baby daughter Princess Ines.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Princess Sofia's youngest daughter Princess Ines will be christened on Friday

With the ceremony taking place on Friday, they chose a mix of close friends and family, including their niece Princess Estelle and Prince Carl Philip's childhood friend and lawyer, Fredrik von der Esch.

The three other names were the Prince's schoolfriend, Claes Kockum, his wife, Sandrine, and Princess Sofia's own goddaughter and bridesmaid, Tiara Larsson.

Princess Ines is set to be baptised at Drottningholm Palace Chapel, which is situated just 30 minutes outside of Stockholm.

© Getty Images Princess Ines was born on 7 February

The little royal, born on 7 February, will wear the Swedish royal christening gown, which has been used ever since the baptism of Prince Gustaf Adolf in 1906, and has been worn by all royal babies in the last century, including Princess Ines' three older brothers.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine are all set to attend, the latter two with their spouses and children.