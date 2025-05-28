MobLand star Pierce Brosnan admits to 'anxiety' after taking on divisive role

MobLand has been a huge hit with fans, but James Bond star Pierce Brosnan, 72, has come under fire from fans - and admitted that he had anxiety when taking on the role in the Paramount show.

Pierce opened up to Radio Times about taking on the role, explaining: "Every job is a challenge and it all comes with a thump of anxiety, because you have to do something. What are you doing on the stage? Why are you there? So that’s constant. You live with that. You live with that stress all the time, and that’s what’s so exhilarating. That’s what makes you alive."

WATCH: Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan in the MobLand trailer

The star has certainly received some criticism for his accent, with one person writing on Twitter: "#Mobland is excellent.......if you have not watched it get on it now... OK yes Pierce's fake Irish accent is silly but it's grand," while another person added: "#Mobland I honestly don't know what to make of this. I love Pierce Brosnan, but I'm not sure about the accent. Think it might grow on me."

© Paramount Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan also star in MobLand

Touching on his accent, he explained: "My own accent is very soft, Conrad’s accent is a million miles away from me. I told him that I needed a Kerry accent, so he gave me the name of a man and I googled the guy and that was it. It was a Kerry accent and so I just gave it full tilt."

© Getty Images Pierce opened up about his accent

MobLand was Paramount+'s largest launch in platform history in the UK and Ireland, with nearly 9 million viewers in the first week. The show, which is executive produced by Guy Ritchie, also stars Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Joanne Froggatt, and follows two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.

© Luke Varley/Paramount+ Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan , Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan and Anson Boon as Eddie Harrigan in MobLand

Fans have shared their positive reviews on social media, with one writing: "I need 10 seasons of Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren as Conrad and Maeve. They hate and love each other in equal measure. There are some performances that have you hooked from the start, and this is one of those," while another added: "Tom Hardy is literally carrying this series even with the incredible cast. If you haven't seen #MobLand you're missing out."

A third person added: "Best show ever. The way drama and suspense builds with each episode is absolutely mind-boggling. It’s shows like #MobLand that make television one of the most exciting mediums. It’s a crime if you’re still not watching it. High-stakes storytelling at its best."