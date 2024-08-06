Pierce Brosnan’s 23rd wedding anniversary tribute to wife Keely Shay will leave you in awe

In a world where Hollywood romances often fizzle out, Pierce Brosnan, 71, and his wife, Keely Shay Smith, 60, are truly inspiring.

The James Bond star never hesitates to publicly express his deep affection and appreciation for Keely. Their love story recently marked a significant milestone: their 23rd wedding anniversary.

On Sunday, August 4, Pierce took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion, sharing a heartfelt post that captured the essence of their beautiful journey together.

Inside Pierce Brosnan's Long Marriage To Keely Shaye Smith

The star posted a collage of four candid photos of himself and Keely, showcasing their bond over the years.

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely, my beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me," he captioned the post.

© Instagram Pierce posted a collage of their special moments together

The touching tribute drew an outpouring of congratulatory comments from fans and well-wishers alike.

Keely, not to be outdone, also shared her joy on Instagram, posting a series of nostalgic photos, including cherished moments from their wedding day.

© Instagram Keeley and Pierce's wedding day

"August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland," she began. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial. Here’s to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flies on love’s wings."

Back in April, Keely recounted when they met and said in a social media post: “Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later.”

© Instagram Pierce Brosnan and his sons Dylan and Paris

Their journey together began in 1994 at a party in Mexico, where Keely was working as a TV correspondent.

The sparks flew instantly. Keely reminisced about their magical first date in a 2001 interview with People. "Fireworks went off over our heads, and we talked until 3 in the morning," she said, describing Pierce as an "appealing man."

© Getty Images When Pierce and Keely first met

Their love story continued to blossom, and they tied the knot in 2001 at the stunning Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland. Before their wedding, they had already expanded their family, welcoming two sons, Dylan, now 27, and Paris, now 23.

Pierce has always been vocal about the strength and depth of his bond with Keely. In a 2003 interview with Fox News, he reflected on their relationship, saying, "We like and love each other immensely. We've been down that road and have come through many hardships that families go through."

In addition to his children with Keely, Pierce is also a father to three children from his first marriage to Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who tragically passed away from cancer in 1991. He shares son Christopher, 51, and son Sean, 40, and his late daughter Charlotte.