Danny Jones' bride Georgia was a vision in backless lace bridal dress

Danny Jones' current life in the I'm a Celebrity jungle is far from glamorous but his wedding day, and in particular his gorgeous bride Georgia, was as glamorous as it gets.

Georgia Horsley, now 38, looked simply stunning on her wedding day photographed exclusively for HELLO!.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Danny Jones' son Cooper makes heart-melting comment about dad being on I’m A Celebrity

© Sven Arnstein Georgia's dress featured a fishtail silhouette The former Miss England winner was seen wearing a divine lace wedding dress with a trendy mermaid silhouette.

© Sven Arnstein Georgia and Danny exclusively shared their wedding day with HELLO! The bespoke Stephanie Allin fishtail gown featured a low back and a floor-length skirt, as well as a Queen Anne neckline and fitted bodice.

© Sven Arnstein Georgia's dress featured a backless design The beautiful bride wore her angelic blonde hair in a twisted updo which allowed for her cathedral-length veil studded with Swarovski crystals. Georgia also wore a pearlescent Rosie Willett headband around the front of her face and her makeup look featured fluttery eyelashes and a bronzed complexion.

Danny and Georgia's wedding day View post on Instagram The happy couple were joined by Danny's McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter, and Harry Judd and their partners as they tied the knot at St Mary's Priory Church in Georgia's native Old Malton before hosting a reception at Highfield House. Danny admitted that he was "shaking" when he saw his new wife for the first time on their special day.

© Jeff Spicer The couple wed in Old Malton "When I saw Georgia, I couldn't really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I’ve ever seen," the 'All About You' singer revealed, recalling the moment Georgia walked down the aisle to Jason Mraz's 'I Won’t Give Up'.

Danny and Georgia's love story © Dave M. Benett The couple first met in 2009 The 'Obviously' singer met his love at a Miss London event in 2008. For Danny, it was love at first sight, however, he revealed during a jungle chat that the same was not true for his model wife.

"It took me a year to get her because I invited her out for a roast. We were in a club and we couldn't talk. I said, 'I just wanna be in a pub with you' and she was like, 'Yeah'," Danny recalled. © Samir Hussein Danny and Georgia have a beautiful relationship "I was like, 'Do you want to go to the pub tomorrow?'. She said, 'Yeah'. I texted her in the morning and she said, 'Sorry, I can’t make it'."