Meet The Bold and the Beautiful star Thorsten Kaye's famous wife and their 2 children

Thorsten Kaye may be known for playing Ridge Forrester on the long-running soap The Bold and the Beautiful. But did you know he isn’t the only actor in the family? Or the only one involved with the series?

The actor is married to Susan Haskell and the doting parents share two daughters, McKenna Kaye, 22 and Marlowe Marann Kaye, 17.

The pair romantically met on the popular TV series, One Life to Live and the rest was history. Find out more about the duo and their family below.

Who is Susan Haskell?

Susan is an actress who had the role of Marty Saybrooke on One Life to Live, prior to Thorsten joining the cast as Patrick Thornhart in 1995. Fittingly, the pair played love interests, and looks like the chemistry spilled off-screen as well and the duo got married in 2003 in Las Vegas.

Susan hasn't been featured on the silver screen since 2006, due to choosing to prioritize raising her children. In fact, Thorsten shared with Woman's World in 2024 that he hopes the mom-of-two goes back to acting.

© FilmMagic Thorsten met his wife and actress Susan Haskell on set

He revealed: "She gave me two beautiful kids and many years of her life that should have been spent being an actor. She's really a wonderful actor. Right now, her life's work is raising two amazing human beings, but I don't think she should do more acting. She needs to do more."

During his interview, he reflected on the negative way that women who are actors are treated in the industry due to their age.

© WireImage Thorsten hopes his wife goes back into acting

He expressed: "The tough thing about being a female in the world of television is that for some reason, people think that when you're 28, it's done. You don't see 50-year-olds and 60-year-olds driving story. That's changing now and I'm glad."

About the pair's children

McKenna is an intern on The Bold and the Beautiful and she is studying film at The New School in New York. Marlowe is in the process of applying to college and she is also an aspiring singer.

© Getty Images McKenna Kaye and Thorsten Kaye attended the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards

Thorsten took to his social media page to share that Marlowe dropped a single called "Shutter Speed." He captioned the post: "I am SO proud of my daughter Marlowe. Check out her latest release on all music streaming platforms."

Although the parents have kept their children's lives private, McKenna made a rare appearance at the 2024 Daytime Emmys alongside her doting father. Before heading into the award ceremony, he shared with People: "Is it cheesy to say, I've already won because my daughter is with me?"

© Getty Images Thorsten Kaye won Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys Awards on June 07, 2024

During Thorsten's acceptance speech for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, he shared onstage that being a "dad is the greatest honor of my life," and his daughter was seen crying in the crowd. The actor shared with People that the family's regular routine heavily involves film.

He expressed: "We watch movies a lot. Watch a lot of movies. When they were younger, they would put on their pajamas, and we'd go to late movies and they'd fall asleep in the car and then would put em' in bed. So, movies are a big deal."

The father and husband may be working in California; however his residence is in Connecticut and the actor is dedicated to living a bi-coastal life.