Meet The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson's famous husband and their only child

Eileen Davidson portrays character Ashley Abbott on the hit soap opera series, The Young and the Restless, and the actress has also been featured as a regular on Bravo's hit reality TV series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The star has portrayed a bit of her private life on the popular TV series and now it's time to dig deeper into it and find out more about her famous husband and their blended family.

Who is Eileen Davidson's husband?

Eileen's husband is fellow actor and TV personality, Vincent Van Patten. The former professional tennis player turned actor has been featured in films such as The Flunky, 7 Days to Vegas and Hell Night.

© Getty Images Actress Eileen Davidson has been open about her husband and family life

The pair romantically met on the set of The Young and the Restless in 2000, when he portrayed the character of Christian Page. The two had an on-screen romance that fizzled into their personal lives.

As soon as the couple made their relationship public, Eileen was adamant about becoming a mother as soon as possible, due to being 41 at the time.

In 2018, she transparently shared with Closer: "I wanted to get pregnant right away because I was 41, which was a main factor. And honestly, if you ever hear about people who are supposed to be together, that's just us."

© Getty Images Eileen Davidson and Vince Van Patten met on The Young and the Restless set

The duo welcomed their son, Jesse Van Patten prior to tying the knot in 2003. Vincent often makes appearances on Eileen's social media page, and the doting wife talks about him publicly.

She explained on Daily Dish in 2017: "People really don't know him at all. He's really a fantastic human being. He's an all-around great person. I'm really lucky."

© FilmMagic Actress Eileen Davidson, niece and son Jesse at the 36th Annual 2012 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race

About Eileen and Vincent's blended family

The pair share one son, Jesse, 21, however, Eileen is a stepmother to Vincent's two sons Duke, 31, and Vincent Jr., 29, whom he shares with ex-wife Betsy Russell.

The actress explained that she has a great relationship with her stepsons and that their family home is a fun place to be. She shared with Closer: "I really worked at having his kids get to know me. We made the house fun and I'm not against bribery."

© WireImage Eileen and Vincent with their family

Eileen gave insight into her unique approach to having a successful blended family and she expressed: "Blended families aren't easy. You have to put the kids first, and we're all people with feelings and desires and needs. His ex-wife and I have acknowledged that we're each other's teachers and we've put the kids first 99.99 percent of the time."

The Young and the Restless actress also stated what the key is for all parents. Eileen added: "A main lesson for everybody is: Just be who you are and take chances. With kids that is the thing I am always saying."