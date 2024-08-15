Heidi Klum reveals how her four kids with ex Seal were the reason for her third marriage

Heidi Klum is sharing some insight into her marriage to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, and especially the sweetest way he involved her four kids in their nuptials.

The German supermodel and TV star, 51, shares four children with her ex-husband Seal, those being daughters Leni, 20, and Lou, 14, and sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 17. She has been married thrice: to Ric Pipino from 1997-2002, to Seal from 2005-2014, and to Tom since 2019.

The star spoke with People after a taping of an episode of America's Got Talent that touched on love and emotions, and shared the most incredible gesture that the musician made before asking her to marry him.

"The sweetest thing that my partner has done for me is that he asked my kids first if he could ask for my hand," she sweetly remarked. "So he kind of was in cahoots with my kids."

Heidi added that they all got together to plan his proposal back in 2018, just months after they first started dating, and were an integral part of her relationship. "They figured out how they were going to do it and then they all surprised me on Christmas morning six years ago. I thought that was so nice that he involved my kids."

She also added in the interview that the couple were learning how to dance, although it wasn't going so smoothly. "We started with rumba. It's not going very well. I thought because he's a musician, so I thought he has a good feeling for beat and all of that stuff."

© Getty Images Heidi and Tom have been together since 2018, married since 2019

Heidi continued: "I want to do proper stuff with him because we want to grow old together. So there's so many places where you have the opportunity to dance and I love dancing together."

In a previous interview with Glamour, the Germany's Next Topmodel host candidly discussed being age shamed over her relationship with Tom (who is 17 years Heidi's junior).

© Instagram The star shares four children with her ex-husband Seal, and Tom acts as a father figure to them

"I always say, how should I answer that? I'm 50 and no longer 20," she said. "I'm not a young girl who hasn't experienced anything yet or has no idea about life. Time won't stand still for me and Tom will never catch up with me. I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that."

"I know that I will look older than him sooner. Maybe it will be a problem for me in ten years' time, maybe he won't like it then. In 20 years, I'll be 70. I usually plan for the future — but with my husband, I live in the here and now."

© Instagram Her kids are huge supporters of her relationship and helped Tom plan his proposal as well

When asked why she believed people were so critical of her relationship with a younger man, she replied: "I think it's often just spitefulness. Perhaps many people also think I've had too much luck in life."

"I have a great job, I get to travel the world, I can buy expensive things. And now I've also got myself such a great man. Maybe people don't begrudge me that."

© Getty Images "Time won't stand still for me and Tom will never catch up with me. I'll always be 16 years older, and I'm aware of that."

She added: "Nowadays, people are rightly extremely careful about everything they say — except age shaming. People continue to criticize [in that respect]."