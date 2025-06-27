The real meaning behind dreaming about your ex before your wedding day

It's the biggest day of many people's lives, and one that's impossible not to think about constantly for days, even months beforehand – of course, I'm talking about the wedding day. Whether you've been engaged for seven years, or even in a new relationship, it's very common to dream about various wedding scenarios, each of which can reveal a surprising truth about your relationships, fears and even ambitions.

Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and dreams analyst, teamed up with jeweller Angelic Diamonds to break down what it might mean if you dream about your ex showing up to your wedding, and the other common wedding dreams, as well as what they might all mean.

The shock appearance of the ex

When your ex appears, or you're marrying the wrong person, the celebrity psychic says that this could reflect a "deep-rooted worry that you might be making the wrong choice."

© Getty Images Many wedding dreams can be related to anxieties about the future

She continues: “Whether your ex shows up at the ceremony or you’re suddenly at the altar with someone else, the message is the same. Doubts are normal.

“This dream is your subconscious asking, ‘Are you sure?’ And that’s a perfectly reasonable question before a life-changing event.”

The forgotten wedding

If you dream about forgetting the rings, vows, venue or even that you're getting married at all, Inbaal explains that it's "your mind's way of dealing with stress," which is natural when so much planning is involved.

She elaborates: "Much like dreaming you’ve turned up to school without your bag or left your laptop on the train, it’s just a release of nervous tension. It’s not a bad omen, and it doesn’t mean anything is wrong with your relationship.

The dress disaster

In this dream, your dress may not fit – it might be torn, it might be completely the wrong colour, or it might even have gone missing. But dreaming of the dress doesn't symbolise anything about the person wearing it, Inbaal says, rather it symbolises the image we present to the world.

© Getty Images A wedding dress dream symbolises the image we present to the world

"When the dress is wrong in the dream, it can suggest fears about showing your true self once you’re married," she notes. "You may also be worried that your partner will change after the vows.

"This kind of dream reflects natural fears about how real life will compare to the fairytale."

You run late to the ceremony

When you're lost at the venue, running late, or can't find it, Inbaal suggests that this could come from your fear of the timing, worrying that you're doing things too quickly.

She says: “It’s an anxiety dream, and like the others, it’s not a prediction. It’s simply your mind giving shape to your nerves. Once you’ve shared your concerns and found some clarity, this dream is unlikely to return.”

When your partner calls it off

If you dream of your partner abandoning at the altar, or cancelling the wedding, it might still not be about them, but rather your own mind exploring "feelings of unworthiness," according to the dreams analyst.

© Getty Images An empty venue dream could mean one of two things

“Dreams like this are a way for your subconscious to process those insecurities, not a reflection of your actual relationship," she adds.

An empty ceremony

If you dream that the party is missing, or that you forgot to invite people, Inbaal believes that this could reflect your anxiety around commitment: "Marriage means always having someone by your side.

“If you’re dreaming of an empty ceremony or a missing bridal party, your mind might be asking if you’re truly ready for that lifelong promise."

© Getty Images Even a dream of the perfect wedding can be your mind's way of mentally preparing

She also believes that there's a spiritual element to this too, where the empty chairs could symbolise loved ones who have passed, advising: "Think about whether the dream left you feeling calm or unsettled. That will help you work out whether it was a message from the other side or simply a reflection of pre-wedding nerves.”

A perfect wedding

With no issues, no drama, just an ideal, wonderful wedding day, Inbaal explains that this could be your brain's way of beginning to rehearse: "mentally preparing and checking things off without even realising it".

She concludes: “It’s like going over the final to-do list or doing one last dress fitting. These dreams help you feel more relaxed and confident. They mean you’re in a good place ahead of the big day.”