Meet Ben Shelton's superstar athlete girlfriend who has a legendary NBA father

Ben Shelton is one of tennis's rising stars, so it seems fitting that he's found a girlfriend who understands the pressure of being a top athlete.

The American tennis player, 22, is dating US professional soccer player, Trinity Rodman, 23, and while they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, they aren't afraid of the occasional PDA.

On Trinity's birthday in May, Ben publicly declared his love for his girlfriend, sharing a sweet photo of the pair about to kiss, which he captioned: "Happy birthday beautiful girl. I love you."

© Instagram Ben and Trinity went Instagram official in March 2025

Find out more about Trinity and her relationship with Ben below.

1/ 5 © NWSL via Getty Images Career Trinity plays as a forward for both the U.S. women's national team and the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League, for which she was a first draft pick in 2021. She has earned several titles, such as NWSL Best XI honors, NWSL Rookie of the Year, U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year, and helped the United States win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Injury In April, Trinity was ruled out from playing indefinitely by the Washington Spirit due to a persistent back injury. She has been working on her rehabilitation and revealed she is "grinding almost every day in PT to get back on the field". USWNT coach Emma Hayes recently said that Trinity is in line to return in July.

3/ 5 Famous dad Trinity's father is NBA legend Dennis Rodman, but the two have a strained relationship, and he is largely absent from her life. In December 2024, Trinity appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and told host Alex Cooper: "He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else." Trinity admitted she spent years not hearing from her father and felt abandoned by him both emotionally and financially, revealing there was a time she, her brother DJ, and their mom, Michelle Moyer, were homeless because Dennis barely gave them enough money to pay rent. "Imagine living in a car going to a rich school; it was the most weird thing," she said. "Even now, I'm trying to be honest about it, and I'm still giving him sympathy," she added. "Which is frustrating for me because in reality, I think he's an extremely selfish human being. I think everything has always been about him." Responding to his daughter's comments on Instagram, Dennis apologized for not being "the dad you wanted me to be."

4/ 5 © Instagram Relationship While it's unclear where they met, as the couple prefers to keep their romance low-key, Trinity and Ben hinted at their relationship in early March 2025 when they participated in a TikTok trend that hinted at "shooting their shot" with each other. They went 'Instagram official' later that month, with Ben sharing a photo of Trinity kissing his cheek at the end of a carousel of photos, and she referenced their TikTok in the comments, writing: "Shooters shoot I guess". "I feel like, you know, posting your girlfriend on Instagram is a more normal thing," Ben told the Post. "I guess because of who it is, is why people went nuts a little bit. But yeah, kinda crazy how much it did blow up… and I realized, 'Wow, people care about my life that much.' But yeah, [we're] happy for sure."