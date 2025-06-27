Lauren Sanchez reacts to Katy Perry's absence at Italian wedding after Orlando Bloom split

Lauren Sanchez and Katy Perry may have gone to space together, but the pair's schedules didn't align for Lauren's Italian wedding to Jeff Bezos.

Katy is currently on her Lifetimes Tour in Australia until June 30, so she has been forced to miss the couple's star-studded nuptials this weekend.

BFFs

While her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom, has made the trip, Katy isn't far from Lauren's mind.

Despite her busy wedding week schedule, Lauren took the time to let Katy know that her absence is felt.

© Getty Images Katy is currently on tour in Australia

The singer shared some photos on Instagram on Friday of herself with her arm wrapped around a quokka, and Lauren was quick to reassure her that there are no hard feelings following Katy's split from Orlando.

In the comment section, Lauren wrote: "We miss you Katy," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Instagram Lauren 'misses' Katy at her wedding

Break Up

Speculation about the status of the Katy and Orlando's relationship has made headlines recently, but People confirmed on June 26 that the couple has gone their separate ways.

Before news of their split was made public, Orlando arrived in Italy for Lauren and Jeff's star-studded nuptials.

© AFP via Getty Images Orlando arrived without Katy to Lauren and Jeff's wedding

Ahead of the lavish three-day celebration in Venice, the actor was pictured greeting Kim Kardashian with air kisses and hugs, while she mingled with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and friends.

© Getty Images Orlando greeted Kim with air kisses and hugs

Katy and Orlando previously split in 2017 for a year, with Katy explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast at the time: "I mean, he was [in it], in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions.

"I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was just like, 'I can't do this anymore, I need to swim in a different pond.' But I had yet to do a lot of some real work."

Discussing the end of their relationship in April 2017, Orlando said: "We're friends, it's good. We're all grown up.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando split after 9 years together

"She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares about what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."

Katy and Orlando met at a Golden Globes party in 2016, and they bonded over fast food.

"I ordered some In-N-Out burgers to an award show, and he stole one off of my table," she said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show last September.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando split once before in 2017

"And I was like, 'That's interesting. You're interesting. Hello. Don't take my burger but take my burger.'"

They immediately began dating before calling it quits the following year. They reunited after a year apart and announced their engagement in 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

During their split, Orlando went to the famed week-long intensive therapy retreat at The Hoffman Institute, which changed the course of their relationship.

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando met in 2016

"He went there, and then he came back, and he wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me," she explained.

Katy soon followed in Orlando's footsteps and attended the Hoffman Institute, which "saved my life".