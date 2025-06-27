Lauren Sanchez wows in waist-cinching pre-wedding dress

The moment has finally arrived – Lauren Sánchez is unveiling her bridal looks during the three-day wedding extravaganza in Venice. And if her choice of pre-wedding dress is any indication, each gown is sure to be as spectacularly chic as the last.

Lauren was photographed outside the Aman Venice wearing a Schiaparelli dress from their spring 2025 couture collection that hugged every contour of her body. The gold garment was designed by Daniel Roseberry and features a corseted bodice embellished with gold beads. The scene-stealing look also boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with hand-embroidered green flowers. The journalist added a touch of glitz to her look with a pair of diamond-encrusted stud earrings that perfectly complemented her jaw-dropping engagement ring.

© @laurenwsanchez Lauren showed off her first pre-wedding Schiaparelli dress ahead of her big day

Jeff Bezos’s fiancée styled her luscious brown locks in a ponytail, with loose waves cascading around her shoulders. Her makeup radiated understated glamour, featuring a shimmery eye, a touch of blush, and a glossy lip.

The former Amazon CEO looked equally suave in a dark gray blazer layered over a white half unbuttoned shirt. The couple were spotted boarding a water taxi to attend their welcome dinner. Jeff and Lauren waved to the crowds as they greeted guests at the Madonna dell'Orto church, where the first three-day wedding reception will be held.

© AFP via Getty Images Lauren Sánchez brings bridal bombshell drama in a sculpted corset and embroidery

While speculation swirls over which designer Lauren has chosen for the big day, many believe she’ll be walking down the aisle in Dolce & Gabbana. Domenico Dolce was spotted in Venice ahead of the wedding also with Samuel Horowitz, a sales executive at Dolce & Gabbana. The choice of potential designer comes as no surprise – Lauren and Jeff were spotted at Dolce & Gabbana’s iconic Milan store in March, seemingly for a dress fitting.

"I have to say, I do have a Pinterest," Lauren told The Today Show. "I’m just like every other bride."

© Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez leave the Aman Hotel on Thursday evening

The star also donned a 2003 Alexander McQueen dress adorned with mother-of-pearl stripes courtesy of Tab Vintage on Wednesday.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos held a cocktail reception at the Aman Hotel

HELLO! understands Jeff and Lauren's wedding ceremony will be taking place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church featured within the famous gardens away from public access. Jeff has hired out the the Aman Hotel in Venice for his closest friends and family to stay for the duration of the three-day celebration.

Around 200 guests will be attending the wedding including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Queen Rania of Jordan, Orlando Bloom, and Ivanka Trump. The primary hotel hosting celebrity guests during the celebrations is the luxurious Gritti Palace.