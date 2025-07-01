Duchess Sophie leaves fans confused as she's spotted without wedding ring

The Duchess of Edinburgh knows how to keep her cool in a heatwave – and that's with ice cream! Prince Edward's wife was pictured tucking into a cone of ice cream at day one of the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival.

When HELLO! shared the images on Instagram, instead of all eyes being on Sophie's mouthwatering snack, attention was turned to her ring finger, where no wedding ring could be seen.

Fans started questioning what they saw, with one writing: "Didn't realise she never wore a wedding ring," and another asking: "Where are her rings?"

Other comments on the photo were praising Sophie, with one reading: "The most underrated working royal. She’s one of the best and yet so discreet and smart!" and another: "Very stylish and elegant."

Sophie does, in fact, have an engagement ring and wedding ring which are normally on her finger. However, it is not the first time that she's ditched her traditional rings.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh at the Community Brain stand during a visit to the Hampton Court Garden Festival at Hampton Court Palace in East Molesey.

Last year we saw Sophie swap out her pair of rings for different alternatives, including an 'Africa' ring from Giulia Barela with a price tag of £128.

Sophie pictured in 2024 with a different ring on her ring finger

It could be the fact that the soaring heat has made the rings unwearable as it is common for fingers to swell when temperatures are high.

Sophie also removed the ring on various visits throughout the coronavirus pandemic, for hygiene reasons.

What's Sophie's engagement ring like?

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh shows off her trilogy engagement ring

Edward presented Sophie with a gorgeous ring in 1999, following a six-year relationship. It is reported to be worth an estimated £105,000 ($149,000) and at the time he joked: "Have you got your dark glasses on? If it catches the sun, you'll be blinded."

It's a trilogy ring that features a two-carat central oval diamond flanked by two heart-shaped diamonds, and it is normally layered next to Sophie's Welsh gold wedding band, made from the same Clogau nugget as royals such as Princess Anne and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal engagement ring prices

If you thought £105,000 was pricey for an engagement ring, just wait until you learn that there are a few other royal ladies with rocks on their fingers holding even bigger price tags.

Eugenie's engagement ring

Princess Eugenie's rare oval-cut Padparadscha sapphire surrounded by a halo of diamonds, from Jack Brooksbank, is worth a dazzling £120,000.

© Photo: Getty Images Zara's husband Mike had a bespoke ring made for his royal bride

Zara Tindall's is a single solitaire diamond on a split platinum band with several pavé set diamonds and is believed to be worth around £140,000.

Princess Kate's sapphire engagement ring is estimated to be worth £390k

Coming in tops is the iconic family heirloom – the late Princess Diana's 12-carat, oval-cut jewel that's now been passed down to Princess Kate.