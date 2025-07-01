Prince William enforces new royal rule for further privacy at Adelaide Cottage

Prince William, 43, has stepped into his father's shoes, now as the Prince of Wales and the Duchy of Cornwall, but he's doing things his own way…

The annual royal finance report has been published, releasing details of royal spending from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, including one 11-day trip which set the privy purse back a staggering £400,535.

In the report, King Charles' staff breakdown used to be included, revealing how many housekeepers, chefs, butlers, gardeners, etc he employed, but William has chosen to end this level of disclosure. Instead, all that is published is the number of staff the family have, which stands at 68, two more than the year prior.

William also does not disclose what his tax bill is, although we do know he pays the highest rate of income tax.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage William wants to retain has much privacy as possible

Since moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Prince William, his wife Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have less live-in staff as they considerably downsized, and the property only has four bedrooms.

However, the family will still have staff that come and work in the home, such as housekeepers and nannies. Although the royal couple strive to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible and often complete school pick-up and drop-offs themselves, royal engagements sometimes do not allow so they will rely on employed help.



© Photo: Getty Images Royals often have nannies on hand

What is Adelaide Cottage like?

© Getty, Shutterstock William and Kate live at Adelaide Cottage

While William and Kate prefer to keep their private home out of the limelight, there are a few pieces of information about the pretty home. Firstly, it has a pastel pink exterior, making it look straight out of a fairytale.

The twee home underwent a full refurbishment in 2015, and it is thought to boast a cosy study, and a master bedroom formerly decorated with golden dolphins and ceiling rope recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht, according to The Sun.

© Millie Pilkington Prince Louis is pictured being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate at Adelaide Cottage

We've seen a glimpse of the grounds where there is a sprawling lawn that doesn't look like there's a blade out of place.

A new life in Windsor

The family's big relocation has been a major success. They still have access to Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A for when they are in London, but they spend most of the time at Adelaide Cottage.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be 'extremely happy' in this relatively ordinary home in the grounds," he writes, adding that a royal official revealed: "They are there as a family with total privacy and without lots of staff," royal expert Robert Hardman, has said.