How Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's upbringing is just like their royal cousins'

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, gives fans an opportunity to see more of her home life than ever before, and last week, she revealed a very regal addition in the grounds of her $29 million estate.

An image posted to her brand's Instagram account, to its 860,000 followers, showed the Duchess swinging on a wooden tree swing among greenery, wearing a gorgeous yellow dress.

This is a feature we've seen in many royal gardens over the years, including the Royal Lodge, where Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up, and Prince William and Princess Kate's country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice's swing

In 2020, Princess Eugenie joined in with her mother's Storytime with Fergie and Friends YouTube video, and in the clip, she was seen on a wooden swing within the grounds of Royal Lodge.

Just under her legs, you can see the first few letters of her name, and we can only assume that her sister had a personalised swing too.

Eugenie pictured at Royal Lodge

Behind the royal, a backdrop of trees could be observed, making it an idyllic reading and playing spot.

Both Eugenie and Beatrice now have children, and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's grandchildren often visit their royal home, so we expect the swing still gets used to this day.

The Wales children's swing

A young Prince George photographed on a swing

Archie and Lilibet's royal cousins also have a similar feature. Prince George's third birthday photographs, shot in the grounds of Anmer Hall, pictured him standing on a sweet wooden swing. It was engraved with the words William and Catherine, the item was created by The Oak & Rope Company for their wedding in 2011.

Other royal features at Harry and Meghan's Montecito mansion

The Sussexes have a beautiful garden

The Sussexes have a tiered rose garden at their property and an image of it from rental platform Giggster, where it used to be listed, reveals it looks just like the sunken garden at Kensington Palace. The picture shows the couple have a stepped terrace area outside with stone steps, lawns, and hedges, as well as a willow archway in the centre.

A regal bedroom that existed before the Sussexes moved in

Another photograph taken before the family moved in reveals a little girl's bedroom complete with a jaw-dropping princess bed.

The incredibly unique design was originally revealed on YouTube, and it is a bunkbed-style structure with stairs to the top and a balcony where cuddly toys have been placed. It is unknown if Lilibet has retained a similar-style room, but we do know that she does stay in this exact location, as the wallpaper has been seen in subsequent social media posts.