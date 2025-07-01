King Charles' soon-to-be defunct royal train where his parents had separate living quarters – photos

King Charles has bid a fond farewell to the royal train as part of his cost-cutting endeavours in the annual publication of royal finances.

The nine-carriage train requires costly upgrades to keep it running on a modern railway network, so it will be decommissioned after the current maintenance contract comes to an end in 2027.

Keeper of the Privy Purse James Chalmers said: "The Royal Train has been part of national life for many decades, loved and cared for by all those involved. But in moving forwards, we must not be bound by the past.

"Just as so many parts of the Royal household's work have been modernised and adapted to reflect the world of today, so too, the time has come to bid the fondest of farewells as we seek to be disciplined and forward-looking in our allocation of funding."

The King used the Royal Train twice in the financial year to April, first from Windsor to Crewe and Kemble, which cost £33,147, and again from Kemble to Euston via Burton on Trent, which cost £44,822.

This marks the end of an era, since the mode of transport has a rich history with the royals dating back to 1840, from Queen Victoria's trailblazing changes to the interior to King Charles' honeymoon memories. We take a look inside the private royal train, which was said to be the late Queen Elizabeth's "favourite way to travel"...

Who can travel on the King's royal train?

© Evening Standard, Getty Only certain seniour royals were reportedly allowed to travel on the royal train

Royals are only permitted to use the train on invitation from the monarch. When Queen Elizabeth was alive, the use of the royal train was typically only reserved for senior royals. Before he became king, Charles enjoyed many a journey with his wife, Queen Camilla.

The Duchess of Sussex became the youngest royal to accompany the Queen on the royal train in June 2018, as the pair carried out engagements in Cheshire.

Modest interiors

© Photo: Getty Images According to the biography Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the trip was "daunting" for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. The extract reads: "It was a daunting journey for the new wife, despite the amenities of Her Majesty's personal train, which had private bedrooms (Prince Philip's pillows are plain; the Queen's, with a small royal cipher in one corner, are trimmed with lace); a sitting room with a sofa of hand-stitched velvet cushions; a dining table for six; a desk where the Queen worked on her papers; and secondary air suspension for a smoother-than-average ride."

© Getty Images It also added: "The train conductor drives extra slowly around 7:30am to make sure the water stays in the tub while the Queen has her bath." Inside, it features multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a dining room that seats 12, and an office where the royals are said to work during their travels.

© Shutterstock There is also some room for staff from the royal household who accompany the King or his guests to their destination.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Its livery is a highly polished burgundy known as Royal Claret, emblazoned with royal crests, with black coach lining and a grey roof. While royal train expert Phil Marsh described it as the "most romantic train in Britain", royal historian David McClure insisted that it is not as luxurious as you may expect. "Everyone presumes that the royal train is extremely luxurious, and it's a bit like the Orient Express, but in practice, it's more functional than flamboyant," he explained. Royal aides similarly revealed it was functional, not palatial, with bathroom fixtures you could find in Homebase or B&Q.

© Shutterstock The monarch has a private 75-foot air-conditioned and heated saloon carriage. It contains a bedroom with a single bed, a sitting room, a desk, dining quarters, and its own private bathroom featuring a full-sized bathtub. This was previously his mother's quarters. Her bedroom had paintings featuring beautiful Scottish landscapes, while Prince Philip had his own carriage with a green and brown colour scheme and a private kitchen.

© Shutterstock The pair used to convene for a private breakfast for two in the Queen's sitting room. If they were entertaining guests, the dining coach has an extendable table to seat 12 guests, according to royal steward Ken Moule.

Rich royal history

The Royal Train was first used in 1840 by Queen Consort Adelaide (the title given to the wife of King William IV), who rode the caboose from Nottingham to Leeds. However, the first monarch to ride the train was Queen Victoria, who used it to travel from London to Windsor two years later.

© SSPL via Getty Images Queen Victoria's saloon featured blue velvet interiors

It has since been used for many memorable journeys, including transporting Queen Victoria's body from London to Windsor, where she was buried, following her funeral service in 1901.

On a happier occasion, King Charles and his late first wife, Princess Diana, travelled on the royal train to start their honeymoon in Scotland before embarking on a cruise through the Greek Islands to Egypt on the Royal Yacht Britannia.