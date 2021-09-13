5 royals spotted without their engagement rings – and the real reasons why Look back at when they've left their special accessories at home

If we owned jewellery half as beautiful as some of the royals' engagement rings, we'd never take it off! But the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia and more have been spotted without their special rocks.

Take a look back at when the royals have been pictured ringless, and, more importantly, why they have chosen to ditch their rocks…

Kate Middleton

During a visit to the Evelina children's hospital in January 2020, eagle-eyed watchers noticed the Duchess of Cambridge was wearing her Welsh gold wedding band, but not her engagement ring or her eternity ring. The 12-carat sapphire engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana, was removed for health and safety.

Kate Middleton has been cautious about hygiene

Kensington Palace told HELLO! Online that the Duchess took off her accessories because she was visiting the children's wards, and, as such, it was important for the royal to remove any potential hygiene hazards.

The Duchess also removed her jewellery amid the pandemic, likely in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle stepped out without her engagement ring in 2019

The Duchess of Sussex didn't wear her engagement and eternity ring from her husband Prince Harry during the royal tour to South Africa. The trilogy ring, featuring stones from Botswana and his late mother's personal collection, was actually removed because she wanted to be "low key" while doing her meet and greets with the public, a source told HELLO!.

Meghan also sported just her wedding band for two events to mark Commonwealth Day in 2019, but her decision to leave her engagement ring at home was thought to be due to swelling during her pregnancy with baby Archie.

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia often wears dress rings

Unlike many royal ladies, Queen Letizia isn't often pictured with her engagement ring, instead choosing to accessorise with other jewellery.

It has been reported that Letizia decided to stop wearing the 16 baguette diamond ring due to its connections to Iñaki Urdangarin, who is currently serving a prison sentence for his involvement in a scandal known as the Nóos case, but that has never been confirmed.

Countess Sophie

The Countess was pictured without her ring in 2020

For a royal engagement in September 2020 and during a visit to a Surrey pub back in July 2020, the Countess of Wessex's two-carat oval diamond engagement ring from Prince Edward was notably absent. Although the reason was never publicly shared, it was possible that Sophie removed her rings to help stop the spread of germs amid the pandemic.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana wearing her wedding ring in 1982

While she was pregnant with Prince William in 1982, the Princess of Wales sported just her gold wedding band, which was also possibly a result of pregnancy side effects.

