Exclusive: Annabel Croft's son Charlie Coleman reveals imminent wedding date - and incredible honeymoon destination

The summer season couldn't be more exciting for Boodles heiress Honour Wainwright and her fiancé Charlie Coleman, who are set to tie the knot this August.

Speaking with HELLO! at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the marketing director at the iconic luxury jeweller and the son of former tennis player Annabel Croft and her late husband Mel Coleman, exclusively revealed where they will be spending their honeymoon after their special day.

"Honeymoon is going to Sicily, we're doing a minimoon, which I wasn't aware was a thing to do a minimoon and a honeymoon, but minimooning to Sicily for five days and then doing a safari in Zanzibar in February," Charlie told us in the private suite of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships.

Planning Honour and Charlie's wedding

Meanwhile, Honour offered an exclusive insight into how the wedding planning has gone as they count down the weeks to their special day.

© Emirates Charlie and Honour revealed their wedding date

"It's been good. We're getting married on 23 August so eight weeks to go," the daughter of Boodles' managing director, Michael Wainwright, who is the fifth generation in his family to run the business, says.

"We're pretty on it, [despite having] a huge list of things we need to do, but we're getting there. It's been a lot of fun. [I'm] picking up the dress tomorrow."

Annabel Croft's hosting position at Wimbledon

Meanwhile, Charlie looks forward to catching up with his mother, former Wimbledon star and Strictly contestant, Annabel Croft, 58, who is taking on presenting duties at this year's championship both in the studio and in the commentary box.

© PA Images via Getty Images Annabel Croft with her children at Wimbledon

"I've got so used to it over the years and I'm always amazed that she can walk onto court and ask these questions," he tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images Former Strictly star Annabel presents Wimbledon coverage

"If I was her I'd be so nervous doing that but her role seems to have got bigger and bigger as the years has gone by and she'll be doing it again this year and me and my sister are always so proud when she steps onto court and asks championship winners all the questions and it's amazing."

Charlie's fond Wimbledon memory

Wimbledon also holds fond memories for Charlie, whose father passed away in 2023. "I came to a final here where I watched Djokovic versus Federer with my dad, which went to five sets," Charlie remembers, recalling his warmest Wimbledon memory.

© Instagram Charlie attended Wimbledon with his late father

"I think it was one of the longest ever, but there was also an England cricket game and the final of the World Cup, so me and my dad watched it and then ran back to watch the final of the cricket, which was unbelievable. That was a very special memory."

Although seeing his mum present at Wimbledon has become second nature to Charlie, it does hold special significance for him and his wife-to-be.

"We went to the final the first year we went out about 10 years ago," Honour says. "We're going to the final this year, so it's a nice full circle moment."