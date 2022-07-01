Novak Djokovic's pregnant bride Jelena looked glowing for islet wedding – inside

Novak Djokovic has been pictured at the 2022 Wimbledon championships alongside his wife Jelena and their two children Tara and Stefan, which likely brings back memories of his wedding day.

PHOTOS: 8 Wimbledon stars' show-stopping weddings: From Andy Murray to Novak Djokovic

The tennis pro had won the tournament for the second time only days before he jetted to Montenegro for his romantic wedding with Jelena, who was expecting their first child at the time. Novak and Jelena exchanged vows on 10 July 2014 on the grounds of Aman Sveti Stefan Resort, a small islet and coastal five-star hotel resort, and they shared details of their breathtaking wedding exclusively with HELLO!.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Speaking about the moment he saw his bride – dressed in an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen – Novak said Jelena took his breath away. "Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," Novak said.

"I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment."

READ: 12 celebs who lost their wedding rings – and the shocking places they were found

RELATED: Novak Djokovic's glamorous £8.5m Marbella mansion is an actual dream

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic shared their wedding day with HELLO!

His bride felt the same way. "I was very nervous and everything seemed a blur," Jelena told the magazine. "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him. “I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions. I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him."

The couple returned to Montenegro with their children in 2020

Jelena continued: "The wedding was everything we hoped it would be. Our family and closest friends united in a beautiful setting in celebration of our love. It was truly emotional and unforgettable for us." Novak also revealed that their wedding day was all the sweeter as it came just days after his Wimbledon success.

Novak was joined by Jelena and their two kids at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

"I am marrying the woman I love and there is no better feeling than that. To win Wimbledon and to now be preparing for fatherhood – I couldn't ask for more!" he said.

The couple welcomed their baby boy Stefan in October that year, followed by their second child, Tara, in September 2017.

MORE: Andy Murray makes touching comment about wife Kim during 'difficult' career moment

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.