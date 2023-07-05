Inside Bernardo Silva and Ines Deneger's magical vineyard wedding - exclusive first photos

The Manchester City player tied the knot with his bride in northern Portugal

Bathed in sunshine and surrounded by the idyllic rolling hills of the Douro wine region in northern Portugal, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and his glowing bride Ines Degener said "I do" in the magical setting of Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora do Carmo on Sunday 2 July.

The couple, who are currently expecting their first child, tied the knot surrounded by close friends, family, and many of Bernardo's Premier League teammates. Basking in post-wedding bliss, the newlyweds invited HELLO! to present the stunning photographs and details from their wedding day.

© SALVADOR COLAÇO Bernardo and Ines tied the knot surrounded by 250 guests at the stunning Quinta Nova de Nossa Senhora do Carmo

"This has been the best year of my life," the Portuguese footballer tells HELLO!.

"From winning the Champions League to marrying my bride and to soon be having our first child, it has definitely been one to remember. Marrying Ines and becoming a father means so much more to me than my professional life."

Scroll on to see more photos from the couple's magical day...

© SALVADOR COLAÇO Ines was a beautiful bride wearing an Elie Saab bridal gown

Ines looked breathtaking to walk down the aisle in a billowing tulle gown and princess-like veil designed by Elie Saab, teamed with elegant ivory heels from Dior. "You only get married once," she shared. "I wanted a fairytale dress."

© SALVADOR COLACO Ines was walked down the ailse by her mother

The bride chose hto have her mother Cândida Teixeira by her side as she descended towards to alter to meet her groom.

"My mother was the one who planned the wedding, along with my sister Mariana Degener. She is an exceptional events planner," Ines tells HELLO!, who also enlisted the help of Sonia Sandim of Coppa e Flores eventos to bring her dream wedding to reality.

© SALVADOR COLAÇO Ines carried a Lily of the Valley bouquet

"Our vision was to create a romantic Tuscan atmosphere! We wanted an outdoor wedding that boasted both charm and luxury. But a luxury that respected the nature, landscape and the whole surroundings of our venue," added Ines.

© SALVADOR COLACO Ines' sister (R) wears a glittering angel-sleeved dress by Rosa Clará

Bernardo, who was also accompanied by his mother Maria Joao Mota Veiga as he walked down the ailse, looked equally dapper in a bespoke suit Rosa & Teixeira, renowned for being one of the most coveted tailors in Portugal.

© SALVADOR COLAÇO The couple chose to read traditional vows as part of their religious ceremony, rather than writing their own

Later, the model slipped into a bump-revealing Oscar De La Renta gown, beguiling guests as she changed after dinner into a backless halter-neck dress that highlighted her blossoming pregnancy bump.

© SALVADOR COLAÇO The couple's celebrations lasted until 8AM the following day, with the bride joyfully adding "some guests would have stayed partying longer."

"I always dreamed of being a mother, so celebrating this phase of pregnancy is very special to us. I will look back on this year of our lives with so much affection," she added.

© SALVADOR COLAÇO Bernardo and Ines wed in a stunning setting in Duoro, Portugal

Bernardo proposed to his wife in Lisbon, affirming his love in Lisbon, the setting where they first met. Lisbon is deeply special for the couple, who are currently building their dream home in the city where they hope to grow their family.

© SALVADOR COLACO The bride wore a second dress designed by Oscar de la Renta

"Getting married in our home country, surrounded by the people we love was the only option for us," adds the groom.

© SALVADOR COLAÇO The couple's seven tier wedding cake was crafted by Bruno Gomes of Catering Champs. They cut the cake to a romantic serenade from the 50-strong orchestra and beneath a glittering firework display

To see the exclusive wedding album and read the full interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale from 10 July. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.