Chicago Fire star elopes for 'intimate' Hawaiian wedding with actress fiancée

Congratulations are in order for Chicago Fire's Jake Lockett, who is now a married man after tying the knot with his actress fiancée, Dominique Domingo.

The couple eloped to Hawaii to exchange vows on June 18, opting for an "intimate" ceremony in a private cove covered in "greenery, trees and flowers" near Kalihiwai Falls, a two-tiered waterfall on the north shore of Kauai.

Intimate wedding

"The theme was about letting nature take the lead. There was no need for added décor because Mother Nature handled it all," Accountant 2 actress Dominique told People. "We wanted the vibe to be serene, intimate, and peaceful, and that's exactly what it was."

Marrying in front of the "tall, gushing waterfall" was also a "full circle" moment for Jake, who wrote a song for his future bride, near a waterfall at the Yellowstone National Park, three months before he and Dominique met in the lobby room of a commercial audition.

"I hiked a mountain to the base of the waterfall and, while listening to music, ended up writing a song about the woman I'd someday meet. The one I'd fall in love with," he explained.

"The song was asking her to stay true and be patient for me. So, being able to get married by a waterfall was a full circle for me."

Jake and Dominique married in front of their parents, who met for the first time that week, photographer Ashley Uptain, and videographer Zac Ramos, because they "wanted to keep it simple" and "not overcomplicate a once-in-a-lifetime moment".

© Instagram Jake proposed on a beach in Mexico in January

Jake added: "We both felt like anything bigger than our immediate family wouldn't allow us to focus on each other as much on our day. So, keeping it small and simple was imperative."

The couple included water and earth elements in the ceremony "to represent purifying and unifying".

"We used water from the ocean, held it in a bowl together as our families connected to us through physical touch, a hand on the shoulder. [They] intentionally sent their loving energy and protection to the water," Dominique explained.

© NBC Jake Lockett stars as Sam Carver in Chicago Fire

"Then our officiant used a Hawaiian ti leaf to dip into the bowl of blessed water and cleansed the space between and around us before beginning the ceremony."

The earth element included sand from the beach in Mexico where Jake proposed in January, and sand from a beach in Kauai.

"We took a moment in silence the day before the ceremony, where we each held our separate vessels and felt into what we wanted to give to our union as individuals, and we directed that energy into the sand," Dominique said.

"At the end of the ceremony, we poured each of our vessels of sand into one bottle, combining the two into one."

The actor looked dapper in a bespoke Irish linen suit by KERCHER, which boasted Hawaiian floral lining, and the wedding date embroidered underneath his collar.

Dominique was a vision in a "sexy yet sophisticated" white gown by Maggie Sottero, which featured a floor-sweeping train and matching veil.