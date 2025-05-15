Kourtney Kardashian is a blushing bride in unseen courthouse wedding photos

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the third anniversary of her courthouse wedding to Travis Barker by sharing some beautiful, unseen photos from their special day.

The 46-year-old was a blushing bride and looked gorgeous in a Dolce & Gabbana white lace bustier dress, which she customised to include a gold and red heart motif on her bodice.

The bride accessorised with sheer gloves and a matching veil, which was fastened to her elegant updo.

Kourtney appeared solo in the photos she shared on Thursday, which captured her outside the Santa Barbara courthouse where she and Travis legally wed on May 15, 2022.

Courthouse wedding

The ceremony marked the couple's second wedding, which was attended by a few select guests, including Kourtney's grandmother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell, and Travis's father, Randy.

Kourtney later explained that her grandmother and Travis' father were the only guests because they were unable to fly to Italy for their extravagant nuptials.

"My grandma and your dad being there as the only people there because they couldn't fly to Italy," she said in their wedding special show, Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis legally married in front of her grandmother and his father

Travis added: "That was as traditional as everybody else's wedding could've been. Everything, the car, convertible Cadillac, cans on the car, Santa Barbara was special."

After driving off in a vintage black convertible, they continued the celebrations at a Montecito restaurant.

Las Vegas wedding

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis first married in Las Vegas, although it wasn't legal

Their first wedding took place at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas at 2 am following the 2022 Grammy Awards.

They said 'I do' in front of an Elvis impersonator, but since they did not have a marriage license at the time, it wasn't legal.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: "There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour."

For the ceremony, Kourtney wore a yellow corset, black flares, and a leather jacket as she held a red rose wedding bouquet, while Travis wore a leather jacket, gold chain, and sunglasses.

Sharing snaps from the chapel on Instagram, Kourtney wrote at the time: "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Italian wedding

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis wed again in Portofino, Italy

They tied the knot again on May 22 in Portofino, Italy, at Villa Olivetta on Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's estate, which is set on a hilltop and features stunning views of the Mediterranean, with Kourtney wearing a dress of sentimental value.

She wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, with a grand sweeping veil that enveloped the aisle behind her.

"Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way," she told Vogue.

© Getty Images Kourtney and Travis have been married three years

Flowers were hand embroidered into the headpiece, and the image of the Virgin Mary also included around it the words "family, loyalty, respect," inspired by one of Travis' tattoos on his head.

Kourtney styled her hair into a bun to accommodate the delicate veil and topped off her look with tulle gloves and lace white pumps.