Is this the island where Jeff Bezos will marry Lauren Sanchez this summer?

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are reportedly tying the knot in June on an idyllic island in Venice, Italy.

The couple is believed to have planned to exchange vows at an iconic open-air theater on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, according to the U.S. Sun.

Wedding venue

The venue was originally designed in 1952 and was no longer functional until it underwent a major restoration in 2021 that "brought its architecture back to life, highlighting all the qualities of the building materials, the surrounding greenery, the fascinating spaces and the extraordinary landscape views".

While Jeff and Lauren are said to have booked the venue for their wedding, reportedly taking place between June 24 and June 26, his $500 superyacht, Kori, will also be part of the festivities.

© Future via Getty Images Jeff and Lauren will reportedly wed at an open-air theater on San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice

200 guests have reportedly booked luxury hotels in the city for the couple's wedding weekend, but their arrival will have "no abnormal disruption to anyone", according to Luigi Brugnaro, the mayor of Venice.

Reports claimed that Lauren and Jeff booked out all the city's water taxis to accommodate their large guestlist for the event, which the mayor has since denied.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren will reportedly marry in June

"The organization has categorically not booked large amounts of gondolas or excessive numbers of water taxis, and it is their utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone," he said.

"The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos' wedding are completely unfounded," he added.

"Only two hundred guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents, and visitors."

© WWD via Getty Images The couple will marry in front of 200 guests

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children.

Jeff and Lauren got engaged in May 2023 after Jeff proposed with a dazzling pink diamond engagement ring reportedly worth $2.5 million.

Lauren later recounted the proposal in an interview with Vogue, revealing that Jeff had hidden the ring under a pillow after a private dinner aboard his superyacht.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Jeff proposed with a giant diamond estimated to be worth over $2 million

"When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she confessed, describing the moment with a sparkle in her eye.

Asked whether she plans to take her fiancé's name, Lauren gave a heartfelt, "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

She continued: "I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

© Getty Images Lauren has reportedly chosen an Oscar de la Renta gown for her wedding

They celebrated their engagement with a boat party on Jeff's superyacht, with the guest list including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kris Jenner – a potential nod to the A-listers who may make the cut for the wedding.

In the same Vogue interview, Lauren mused about potential designers for her wedding dress, mentioning fashion houses like Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. "There's so many incredible designers," she said. "It's going to be hard to choose."

It was recently reported that Lauren has already bought her wedding dress for the occasion, supposedly choosing an Oscar de la Renta gown.